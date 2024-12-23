Interswitch Partners Financial Services Innovators To Empower Nigerian Youth

Share

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation and empowering young talent in Nigeria by sponsoring the Financial Services Innovators (FSI) Intensive Software Testing Programme.

According to a press release, the recently concluded intensive 8-week online programme, trained 100 university students, emerging innovators, and tech enthusiasts.

The statement further said that participants were equipped with critical software testing skills, thereby preparing them to play pivotal roles in maintaining the quality and security of software products.

“The programme was implemented through the Fintech Development and Advocacy Initiative arm of FSI, a platform dedicated to facilitating financial services innovation in Nigeria.

The Software Testing Programme aims to bridge the gap between academia and the financial services industry by offering hands-on, practical training tailored to market demands.

“Participants gained practical expertise in software quality assurance, addressing critical industry needs while bolstering their readiness for Nigeria’s burgeoning technology landscape.

A standout feature of the programme was the recognition of top-performing participants, five of whom secured internship opportunities, giving them invaluable real-world experience and a head start in their careers,” the statement added.

Speaking on the partnership and success of the programme, Muyiwa Asagba, Managing Director, Digital Commerce and Merchant Acquiring (Interswitch Inclusio), said: “Innovation thrives when young minds are given the tools to succeed, and Interswitch is proud to sponsor this initiative, which aligns with our vision of nurturing a digitally inclusive future.

By investing in these talents and providing them with practical, industry-relevant skills in software testing, we are not just enhancing the software testing ecosystem but also nurturing a generation of innovators who will shape the future of financial services in Nigeria and beyond.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"