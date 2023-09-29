Interswitch Partners CBN to Sponsor Financial Inclusion Confab

Leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, Interswitch, has announced its Platinum Sponsorship of the second edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC).

According to a statement, the event, organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which has as its theme, ‘Financial Inclusion for All: Global Insights for Local Impact,’ is scheduled to take place on October 5 and 6 at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The statement said that the IFIC, is a gathering of thought leaders, financial services providers, regulators, development partners, and other financial inclusion stakeholders, adding that the event aims to deliberate on contemporary developments, address challenges, and propose solutions to foster a more inclusive financial system.

“Interswitch’s sponsorship of the conference reflects its unwavering commitment to promoting financial inclusion and sustainable economic development,” the statement further said. Commenting on the event, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director of Interswitch, reiterated the company’s commitment to making digital payments and financial services accessible to all.

He stated: “At Interswitch, we are driven by a mission to make digital payments and financial services accessible to everyone. The CBN’s International Financial Inclusion Conference aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are delighted to be a part of this global conversation.