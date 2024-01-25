Interswitch, Multipay Congo Announce Partnership in the DRC

I nterswitch Limited, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and dig-ital commerce companies operating in over 14 countries in Africa and Multipay Congo, a leading integrated payments service provider in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), have joined forces to enhance the payments ecosystem in the DRC.

According to a press release, the partnership, which is a response to the rapidly evolving and expanding demands of the DRC market, will enable Multipay Congo to leverage Interswitch’s technology and expertise to deliver innovative and secure digital payment solutions to the Congolese market, supporting financial inclusion, driving digital transformation, and boosting economic growth in the country.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Olivier Bueno, the Managing Director of Multipay Congo said: “We are delighted to partner with Interswitch Limited, another pioneer and leader in the African digital payment space. This partnership will enable us to continue to pursue our ambition to actively participate in the financial inclusion objectives of the Central Bank of Congo by developing innovative, accessible, secure digital financial products and services, adapted to the needs of the population and businesses.

“By working with Interswitch, we leverage our local knowledge and skills to promote financial inclusion and economic empowerment, as well as to support the development of the digital economy in DRC and in the region.”