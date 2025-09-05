Interswitch Hosts UK Government Delegation

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, recently hosted a high-level delegation from the British Deputy High Commission and the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) at its headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a press release, the visiting delegation was led by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter, alongside the UK’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Florence Eshalomi MP; Director General – Investments in Africa, Ceri Smith; His Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner in Africa, Ben Ainsley; Country Director, Department for Business and Trade, Mark Smithson; Deputy Country Director/Investment Officer, Morayo Adekunle and Private Secretary to the DG Investments, James Harding.

On the Interswitch side, the delegation was received by Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch Group, joined by senior executives including Akeem Lawal Managing Director, Payment Processing and Switching (Interswitch Purepay) John Maguire, Group Chief Financial Officer; Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, Managing Director, Interswitch Industry Ecosystems (Interswitch Indeco); Vincent Ogbunude; Managing Director, Payment Tokens (Verve International); Ndifreke Nkose Executive Vice President, Strategy & Chief of Staff, and Adaobi Okerekeocha, Chief Innovation Officer.