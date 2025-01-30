Interswitch Hosts Inaugural Ecosystem Innovation Mixer

Share

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, recently hosted the maiden edition of its startup innovation mixer, which took place at the Interswitch Innovation Hub at the company’s Lagos HQ.

According to a press release, themed “Unlocking Synergies between Startups and Established Corporates,” the event took place on January 24, 2025 and attracted a cross-section of stakeholders across the broader tech, fintech and payments industries, including Interswitch Alumni.

The statement said: “This Innovation Mixer was conceptualiaed by Interswitch to bridge the gap between startups and established businesses and the program is designed to provide a periodically sustainable platform for stakeholders across the tech ecosystem to collaborate, share ideas, and forge partnerships, progressively bringing together a vibrant mix of innovators, tech enthusiasts, investors, and industry leaders for an evening of transformative solutions and networking.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Adaobi Okerekeocha, Chief Innovation Officer, Interswitch, noted that partnership remains central to driving innovation within Africa’s tech ecosystem.

She expressed optimism about the mixer’s potential to generate lasting impact, saying: “At Interswitch, we believe collaboration is the bedrock of innovation.

As the tech and innovation landscape in Nigeria and across Africa continues to evolve, its immense and untapped potential calls for platforms like this to unlock new possibilities.

“Our Startup Mixer series represents a pivotal step toward building a vibrant community where startups and established corporates can exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and forge synergies that drive impactful solutions.”

Last Friday’s event featured panel discussions, including that moderated by Akeem Hassan, Technical Adviser to the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Lagos State Government.

Panelists on the line-up at the event included Ireayo Oladunjoye, Managing Director, Endeavor Nigeria represented by Esther Otusanya, Selection and Growth Manager, Endeavor Nigeria; Linda Ochugbua, Digital Sales Manager, Business – Day; and Olapeju Nwanganga, Founder, Pepcode, and collectively, they delved into salient themes, exploring practical ways to strengthen collaboration between startups and es – tablished corporates.

Share

Please follow and like us: