Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has emphasized the imperative for African technology players to champion locally relevant innovation that are tailored to the continent’s realities and nuances.

Speaking at the recently concluded 2025 Africa Soft Power (ASP) Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, Interswitch and other key industry players and leaders at the Summit 2025, called for greater economic self-determination and stronger artificial intelligence governance as the continent seeks to reduce dependence on foreign capital and prevent unregulated technology deployment.

The 4th edition of the twoday summit brought together thought leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, and other African nations to address leadership, investment, and technological development challenges.

Speaking at the summit, Interswitch Group, represented by Bernard Kinara, Country General Manager in Kenya, asserted that the company, as a fintech leader proudly rooted in Africa, remains resolutely championing technology solutions that connect and empower individuals, businesses, and communities, to drive prosperity across the continent.

He noted that beyond its role as a pioneering innovator in the digital payments and commerce space, Interswitch is always excited about opportunities to advocate and advance the conversation around digital transformation geared towards enabling financial inclusion.

Speaking during a panel discussion with the theme, “Inclusive Leadership & Disruptions:

Shaping Growth and Navigating Global Shifts”, he highlighted Interswitch’s impact – being the continent’s first fintech/payments uni – corn – in strengthening crossecosystem linkages and partnerships by bringing together fintechs, banks and other financial service delivery enablers; advancing borderless payments and cross-country value-exchange; driving required affirmative action on the social development front through the creation of opportunities for women and youth through corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives, such as #InterswitchSPAK, in line with the organization’s corporate purpose – inspiring Africa to greatness through innovation, value-creation and excellence.

He also highlighted AI’s potential to democratize access through natural language coding tools that break down gender and linguistic barriers, while cautioning against biases in AI systems.

