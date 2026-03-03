Interswitch Founder, Elegbe, Receives Silverbird’s Special Achievement Award

Founder and Group Managing Director of Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, has been conferred the 2025 Silverbird Special Achievement Award, in recognition of his leading role in building Nigeria’s digital payments infrastructure and shaping Africa’s financial landscape.

The award was presented at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards ceremony held on Sunday, in Lagos, where Elegbe was recognised alongside other eminent Nigerians whose leadership and contributions continue to shape national development and industry transformation.

According to a press release, “the Silverbird Special Achievement Award recognises individuals whose innovation, vision, and sustained impact have left an indelible mark on society.

For Elegbe, the honour underscores more than two decades of pioneering leadership in building Nigeria’s modern digital payments infrastructure and advancing financial inclusion across Africa.” “Elegbe founded Interswitch in 2002, inspired by a bold convictionthat technology could fundamentally redefine how value moves within and across economies.

Under Elegbe’sleadership, the company has evolved into one of Africa’s foremost integrated payments and digital commerce companies, powering financial transactions for governments, banks, businesses, and millions of consumers.

Today, much of Nigeria’s electronic payments ecosystem traces its foundational architecture to the systems and rails established under his leadership,” the statement added. Reflecting on the recognition, Elegbe described the award as both humbling and symbolic of a broader journey.

He said: “This honour represents far more than a personal milestone. It reflects the courage of a team that believed, long before it was fashionable, that Nigeria and Africa could build world-class financial infrastructure.

When we started Interswitch, we were driven by a simple but powerful idea that technology could democratise access, unlock opportunity, and enable commerce at scale. This recognition by Silverbird strengthens our resolve to continue building systems that empower businesses, support governments, and expand inclusion across the continent.”

Also speaking on the recognition, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch, noted that the honour reflects the enduring impact of visionary leadership. “Mitchell’s journey is inseparable from Nigeria’s digital payments evolution.

His foresight and resilience helped establish foundational infrastructure at a time when the ecosystem was still nascent. This recognition affirms not only his personal legacy, but the broader impact of Interswitch in enabling commerce and strengthening financial systems across Africa,” Eromosele stated.

The Silverbird recognition comes just days after Elegbe’s induction as a Fellow (FICA) of the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA) at its Presidential Investiture and Fellowship Ceremony held at the MUSON Centre, underscoring a remarkable week of national recognition for his contributions to financial systems development.