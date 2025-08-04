Interswitch, Foundation Partner To Empower Young Girls With Stem Education

Leading African tech – nology company Interswitch, has partnered with Thrive Above and Beyond Foundation to deliver an intensive, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education programme for young girls, according to a press release.

The statement said that the 7-day “THRIVE Girls in STEM Programme,” powered by Thrive Above and Beyond Foundation, a Nigerian non – profit dedicated to empowering girls from underserved communities, “was a dynamic, montessori-style bootcamp that provided female students, aged 16–20, with vital digital skills and tech exposure,” adding that other programme partners included Wema Bank and Sara by Wema.

It further said: “Through practical, learner-centred sessions, participants explored data organization and text for – matting, HTML basics and interactive web design.

They were also tutored on web accessibility and optimization techniques among other related skills. “In addition to classroom learning, the girls received tech starter kits, devices, and internet-enabled resources, courtesy of Thrive Above and Beyond Foundation and other partners.

The programme culminated in a final project showcase, where participants presented realworld tech solutions, reinforcing both learning outcomes and confidence.”

Speaking on the partnership, Yemisi Owonubi, the Head, Masterbrand, Communications and CSR at Interswitch, said: “At Interswitch, we believe in a prosperous Africa, powered by our youth.

We are proud to support initiatives that not only equip young people with essential STEM skills but also help close the gender gap in tech.

Programmes like this are deeply aligned with our CSR priorities, and we’ll continue to invest in platforms that shape the innovators and problemsolvers of tomorrow.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Bolaji John, Founder at Thrive Above and Beyond Foundation, stated: “The THRIVE Girls in STEM Programme is about more than coding, it’s about cultivating leadership, curiosity, and innovation.

Our goal is to demystify STEM for young girls, especially in underserved communities, and inspire them to become architects of their own future.