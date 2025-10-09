Interswitch Flags Off Techconnect 5.0 In Enugu

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has officially kicked off the fifth edition of its flagship industry engagement series, TechConnect 5.0, with the Enugu leg of the nationwide tour.

The flag off which took place yesterday at the Best Western Hotel, Enugu, brought together financial leaders, policymakers, innovators, and business stakeholders to explore the evolving dynamics of Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem and the opportunities that lie at the intersection of innovation, collaboration, and compliance.

Anchored on the theme, “United Frontiers: Growth Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Compliance,” the Enugu edition delivered high impact sessions, handson product showcases, and thought-provoking discussions that offered participants actionable insights to scale their operations and strengthen the wider ecosystem.