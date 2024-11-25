Interswitch: Financial Inclusion Key To Nigeria’s Economic Prosperity

Share

The Managing Director, Payment Processing and Switching, Interswitch Purepay, Mr. Akeem Lawal, has said that financial inclusion is essential to driving Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

He stated this during a plenary session at the 2024 International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC), organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the World Bank, the Bankers’ Committee and the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee.

Interswitch was the exclusive Diamond sponsor of the conference. In his remarks, Lawal noted that challenges such as limited access, inadequate infrastructure, identity barriers, and low literacy levels continued to hinder financial inclusion.

Addressing these issues, he stressed, required innovative solutions bolstered by robust publicprivate collaborations. Lawal also shared valuable insights into how these partnerships can accelerate the adoption of digital financial services and enhance the Nigerian payment system.

“For Interswitch, public-private partnerships have been instrumental in addressing industry challenges. Years ago, we partnered with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to digitise tax collection, resolving significant revenue collection issues.

More recently, we collaborated with the Lagos State Government to tackle critical healthcare challenges through the LAGSHIP initiative.

These partnerships exemplify our dedication to leveraging innovation and collaboration to deliver sustainable solutions that drive financial inclusion and economic growth.

We are committed to applying this model to future initiatives,” said Lawal. He added: “Public-private collaborations are essential to sustainable development.

At Interswitch, we remain committed to leveraging technology to deliver secure, accessible, and affordable financial services that empower individuals and businesses across Africa.”

The plenary session further explored global best practices, success stories and actionable strategies to expand digital financial services, highlighting solutions to improve access for underserved populations.

Share

Please follow and like us: