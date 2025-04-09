Interswitch Empowers Africa’s STEM Students

Share

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has announced the call for entries for the 7th edition of InterswitchSPAK, the National Science Competition aimed at empowering young African students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

The initiative, which is Interswitch’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, is dedicated to identifying, nurturing, and rewarding outstanding Year 11 (SS2) students aged 14-17 years in East and West Africa.

In a press release, Interswitch said that this year’s edition of the competition features significant rewards for outstanding performers, with a scholarship pool of over N30 million, adding that the grand prize winner will receive a N15 million tertiary scholarship, spread over five years, along with a laptop, and monthly stipends.

The statement further said that the first runner-up will be awarded a N10 million scholarship, spread over three years, and a laptop, while the second runner-up will receive a N5 million scholarship for one year, along with a laptop and other amazing prizes.

Additional cash prizes will be awarded to 4th to 9th place winners, the top 18 semi-finalists, and the teachers of the top 27 students.

Reaffirming Interswitch’s dedication to nurturing young Africans, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch, said: “InterswitchSPAK continues to catalyze the development of Africa’s next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.

Through this competition, we are rewarding academic excellence while also nurturing critical thinking skills essential for addressing the unique challenges facing our continent.

“As we launch the 7th edition, we remain committed to providing a platform that empowers young people to pursue their passion for STEM and ultimately contribute to Africa’s technological advancement.”

According to the statement, as is the norm, InterswitchSPAK 7.0 will feature a multi-level format, beginning with the National Qualifying Examinations which will produce the top 81 candidates who will move on to compete in an exciting 13-week TV quiz show, vying for a spot in the finals, and the chance to be named “Nigeria’s Best STEM student”.

Since its inception in 2017, InterswitchSPAK has inspired and rewarded the passion for STEM education among young Africans, supporting a budding generation of innovators and problemsolvers.

As the competition enters its 7th edition in Nigeria, it continues to provide an invaluable platform for students to showcase their knowledge and critical thinking skills, solidifying its impact on Africa’s educational landscape.

