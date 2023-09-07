Interswitch Emerges Finalist In Forrester’s 2023 Enterprise Architecture Award

Leading digital payment and commerce company Interswitch, has emerged as a finalist for Forrester’s 2023 Enterprise Architecture (EA) Award for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), for excellence in creating outcome- driven EA practices that drive business growth.

According to a press release, the award is presented in partnership with The Open Group, author of the TOGAF standard, which was developed by The Open Group Architecture Forum. The statement said that the award ceremony is a gathering of Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Digital Officers (CDOs), and other influential technology leaders, adding that recipients of this year’s Forrester’s Technology Awards will be honoured at Technology & Innovation EMEA, being held physically in London and virtually, October 12–13, 2023.

“Emerging as a finalist at the Forrester’s Enterprise Architecture Award is a testament to the technology giant’s unwavering commitment to creating outcome- driven Enterprise Architecture practices that serve as catalysts for business growth and innovation,” the statement said. Speaking on the recognition, Babafemi Ogungbamila, Chief Information Officer at Interswitch Group, stated: “At Interswitch, we’ve always stood as pioneers of excellence in technology and innovation in Africa, with an unwavering commitment to cultivating practices that fuel business growth and foster innovation.

Earning recognition as a finalist for Forrester’s 2023 Enterprise Architecture Awards is testament to our dedication to nurturing an agile, resilient and scalable technology ecosystem that empowers businesses and individuals alike, facilitating the capabilities which enable us process volumes exceeding a billion transactions a month seamlessly.”

Also speaking on the mile- stone, Patrick Okebu, Head of Enterprise Architecture at Interswitch added that: “We are honored to share our journey and insights at the Technology & Innovation EMEA event, where we aim to contribute to the discourse on strategies to align the business with technology towards sustainable growth.”

“Forrester Technology Award recipients are successfully adapting to a rapidly changing tech landscape and driving business growth in a disruptive time,” said Laura Koetzle, VP, group research director at For- rester. She added: “In successfully transforming their technology strategies and capabilities with adaptivity, creativity, and resilience, these companies are ensuring that the needs of their employees, customers, and key stakeholders remain their top priority.”

According to the statement, Interswitch, alongside other Forrester Technology Award recipients will share their success stories at Technology & Innovation EMEA, a leading event for chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief digital officers, and other technology leaders to learn best practices and tools to home in on the technology strategy best suited to fuel their business growth.