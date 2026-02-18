Interswitch Deploys eClinic EMR Platform In Abia State

Interswitch, through its health-tech subsidiary, Interswitch eClat, has taken a major step in advancing Nigeria’s public-sector health digitisation agenda following the conclusion of a high-level stakeholders’ engagement with the Abia State Government.

The engagement took place ahead of the phased deployment of eClinic, Interswitch eClat’s Electronic Medical Records (EMR) platform, across public health facilities in the state. Convened by the Abia State Ministry of Health in collaboration with Interswitch, and held at the State’s Ministry of Health in Umuahia, the engagement brought together senior government officials, health administrators, Interswitch representatives and key ecosystem stakeholders to align on the scope, implementation framework, and expected outcomes of the proposed eClinic deployment.

In a statement, the company said that the initiative “reflects a shared commitment to leveraging digital infrastructure to improve healthcare delivery, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes across Abia State’s public health system.”

“Discussions focused on deploying Interswitch’s eClinic solution in alignment with Abia State’s broader healthcare reform agenda under the current government’s administration, particularly the transition from fragmented, paper-based systems to secure, interoperable digital platforms across public health facilities.

“The proposed kick-off phase will span six public health facilities, including three primary healthcare centres, two secondary facilities, and one tertiary hospital, creating an endto-end digital care pathway that strengthens patient referrals, supports continuity of care, and enables datadriven decision-making across all levels of service delivery.

“The EMR solution is built to reduce patient waiting times, strengthen referral processes, and ensure the secure handling of both clinical and administrative data, supported by a hybrid infrastructure that enables local hosting with cloud-based backup,” the statement added.

Speaking at the engagement, Prof. Enoch Uche, the Commissioner for Health, Abia State, described the initiative as a major milestone in the state’s healthcare transformation journey and highlighted the importance of private-sector collaboration in achieving sustainable impact.

“The Ministry of Health in Abia State is excited about the digitisation of health facilities, starting with Interswitch’s eClinic pilot phase involving three primary, two secondary, and one tertiary health centre. This initiative will enhance efficiency, accountability, and patient care by linking records across different levels of care.

“Global evidence shows that digital health improves access, reduces the cost of care, and maximises human resources while personalising services for our people. This partnership with Interswitch represents a key deliverable for this administration and aligns with the Governor’s vision for a modern, technology-driven health system,” he said.

During technical sessions led by Babatunde Fadeyi, Vice President, Health Ecosystem (Public Sector), Interswitch, stakeholders were taken through the core capabilities of Interswitch’s eClinic platform.

These include secure patient record management, ICD-11–compliant diagnosis coding, controlled data update protocols, and integrated billing and reporting tools designed to improve efficiency and accountability across health facilities. Stakeholders were also briefed on the platform’s governance framework, risk mitigation approach, and phased implementation roadmap.