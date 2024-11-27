Interswitch Concludes ‘Techconnect 4.0’ Series

Share

Interswitch has concluded the fourth edition of its groundbreaking TechConnect series, marking the culmination of a journey across five major Nigerian cities including, Enugu, Asaba, Abuja, Ibadan, and Lagos.

The grand finale, which held in Lagos, highlighted Interswitch’s commitment to shaping the future of financial services in Africa.

According to a press release, “the event was a fitting climax to a series that brought together industry leaders, policy makers, fintech innovators, and microfinance practitioners, who gathered to explore the vital role of technology in driving financial inclusion and economic growth across Africa.

Throughout the series, Interswitch has reinforced its mission to build digital solutions that provide equal access to financial services for individuals, businesses, and institutions.”

“The series has served as a powerful platform for advancing high-level discussions on technology, innovation, and financial inclusion, fostering collaboration across the financial services ecosystem,” it added.

Delivering his keynote address, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching, Interswitch Purepay, highlighted the transformative potential of digital payment solutions.

