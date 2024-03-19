Interswitch Commences Job Shadowing Programme To Upskill 2,000 Professionals

One of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, Interswitch, has announced the commencement of the maiden edition of its Job Shadowing Programme. In a press release, the company said that the initiative, which is scheduled to run from March to June 2024, aims to empower over 2,000 professionals through immersive training, tailored coaching, and mentorship sessions spanning diverse disciplines, such as engineering, product management, operations, marketing, finance, and human resources.

The statement also said that: “With over 16,000 applications received, the selection process rigorously sifted through candidates to identify the 2,000 successful intakes who would be further split into 20 cohorts. This immense interest underscores the high demand for developmental opportunities within Africa’s burgeoning tech sector.

“At its core, the Job Shadowing Programme reflects Interswitch unwavering commitment to cultivating talent and fostering innovation within the African tech ecosystem. By facilitating hands-on experiences and mentorship, Interswitch aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, arming participants with the requisite skills to thrive in today’s dynamic workplace.”