June 11, 2025
Interswitch Champions Innovation At Lagos Real Estate Fest 2025

Interswitch, an Associate Partner of the 6th edition of the Lagos Real Estate Fest, which recently took place in Lagos, played a significant role in shaping conversations around the future of Nigeria’s real estate sector at the event, according to a press release.

The statement said: “Reinforcing its commitment to cross-sector innovation, the company spotlighted how technology, especially through platforms like Quickteller Homes, is transforming Propertytech (also known as ‘Proptech’) and the way Nigerians engage with real estate, improving everything from payments and accessibility to trust and transparency.”

“This year’s theme, ‘The Business of Real Estate: Staying Innovative in a Changing Landscape,’ brought together key players across the real estate value chain, including developers, architects, regulators, proptech innovators, and investors, to address pressing challenges and explore new opportunities for digital transformation,” the statement added.

During the event’s panel sessions, Adeyinka Adekoya, Vice President, Energy Ecosystems, Interswitch, shared the company’s vision for a more digitally inclusive real estate ecosystem.

He emphasised that as Nigeria’s cities continue to grow, innovation must go beyond infrastructure to include digital access, financial flexibility, and smarter, user-centric delivery.

