Interswitch Champions Healthcare Innovation At 2025 HFN Conference

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation in healthcare through its sponsorship of the 2025 edition of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Annual Conference.

he event, themed “Expanding Access to Quality Healthcare: Transforming Nigeria through Innovation, Partnership, and Sustainability,” took place on February 27th and 28th, at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, bringing together key stakeholders across the healthcare value chain, including policymakers, industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and technology innovators.

The event served as a platform for discussions on digital transformation in healthcare financing, the role of technology in improving service delivery, and strategic partnerships aimed at facilitating sustainable growth within the industry.

As a key player in digital payments, Interswitch showcased its suite of innovative healthcare solutions, including eClinic, its electronic medical record suite and health insurance management systems.

The company also demonstrated its secure and reliable digital payment platforms, designed to help healthcare providers streamline revenue collection, enhance service delivery, and improve access to quality care.

Babajide Oyeduntan, Vice President, Business Development and Sales, Interswitch eClat, reiterated the company’s unwavering commitment to leveraging technology to advance healthcare operations in Nigeria. “At Interswitch, we recognise the transformative power of technology in driving efficiency across systems and organisations.

While we have successfully used technology to deliver seamless payment solutions, we are now extending our expertise to other sectors, including healthcare, to enhance productivity, sustainability, and profitability.

Our healthcare solutions are designed to empower providers by simplifying the adoption of technology, improving patient management, and enabling sustainable growth.

As a trusted partner in delivering innovative technology solutions, we have a growing portfolio of satisfied customers who have experienced increased productivity through our platforms.

We are thrilled to participate in this forum to share our solutions and collaborate with other stakeholders to drive the future of healthcare in Nigeria,” Oyeduntan said.

Beyond its sponsorship of the HFN Conference, Interswitch has a track record of driving digital transformation in Nigeria’s healthcare sector. Notably, its recent partnership with the Lagos State Government led to the development of the Lagos Smart Health Information Platform (Lagos SHIP).

The initiative, aimed at digitising healthcare services in Lagos State, highlights Interswitch’s broader commitment to leveraging technology to tackle inefficiencies across essential industries like healthcare.

By integrating digital solutions into healthcare administration and payments, Interswitch continues to enhance service delivery, improve patient experiences, and drive financial sustainability, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for innovation in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Through continued sponsorship and active participation in key industry events like the HFN Conference, Interswitch remains at the forefront of championing digital adoption in healthcare, driving financial inclusion, and fostering an ecosystem where technology empowers healthcare providers and patients alike.

