Interswitch Champions Collaboration, Innovation For Africa’s Digital Future

TechConnect 5.0 series concluded on a high note in Lagos as Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, hosted the grand finale of its multi-city innovation and engagement platform.

The event convened regulators, financial institutions, fintech innovators, and technology leaders to advance conversations around innovation, collaboration, and compliance across Nigeria’s digital economy.

Hosted at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, the Lagos edition, themed “United Frontiers: Growth Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Compliance”, marked the culmination of a multi-city journey that had previously made stops in Enugu and Abuja.

It reinforced Interswitch’s commitment to fostering synergy among ecosystem stakeholders to build a trusted, inclusive, and innovation-driven financial landscape.

Delivering the keynote address, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), reflected on the evolution of the TechConnect platform and its growing influence across Nigeria’s fintech and payments landscape.

“At Interswitch, we’ve always believed that innovation thrives best in an environment built on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose.

Through Tech- Connect, we’ve created a space for regulators, banks, fintechs, and innovators to connect, exchange ideas, and explore how compliance can become a true enabler of scalable growth.