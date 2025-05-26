Interswitch Career Fair 4.0 Spotlights African Talent

Share

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, recently hosted the fourth edition of its flagship Career Fair in Lagos.

According to a press release, the one-day event, themed, “The Talent Paradox: Enabling the Talent Ecosystem in Africa,” brought together thousands including industry leaders, professionals, students, and job seekers for an immersive experience focused on unlocking the potential within Africa’s talent pipeline.

The statement said that during the event, participants engaged in a series of panel sessions and mentoring sessions that challenged conventional thinking and sparked new ideas around the future of work in Africa, adding that, “from practical career resources to strategic insights, the Career Fair delivered a holistic experience designed to equip attendees with tools for success in a fast-evolving labour market.”

Setting a compelling tone for the event, Mitchell Elegbe, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Interswitch Group, delivered an inspiring message to participants. Drawing on his entrepreneurial journey, he emphasised the power of resilience, bold thinking, authenticity, purpose, and a deep commitment to solving real problems.

Addressing the event attendees, he said: “Starting Interswitch at a young age wasn’t easy. The odds were stacked high, but I was determined to break new ground in Nigeria’s emerging tech scene and that grit shaped what you see today.

In a world where visibility is often mistaken for value, one must avoid falling into the trap of inflating your skills because of the “LinkedIn effect”. Authenticity builds trust.

Embrace your learning curves, own your gaps, and grow deliberately. More importantly, focus on creating real value. Solving meaningful problems is not just the gateway to career success; it’s how we build lasting impact.”

Oremeyi Akah, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Interswitch, who was one of the company’s first employees, opened the programme with an engaging session that combined storytelling and LEGO block demonstrations.

She highlighted how creativity, resourcefulness, consistency, and incremental action can drive impactful career outcomes.

During the session, Franklin Ali, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Interswitch Group, noted that the Interswitch career fair remains the firm’s flagship platform for supporting the best of Africa’s rich and diverse talent.

Adding further depth, Dr. Harry Akinola, Executive Director, JP Morgan Chase & Co, delivered a keynote on self-awareness and personal development. He encouraged young professionals to identify their unique strengths, define their own paths, and commit to continuous learning.

