Intersociety Raises Concerns Over Level Of Insecurity

Nigeria is gradually becoming overwhelmed by its insecurity challenge. But the nature of insecurity defer from one geo-political zone to another. In the North East, especially Borno, Bauchi and Adamawa, Nigeria has been fighting terrorism of the worst order in the last 17 years and counting.

The terrorists are led by Islamic extremists seeking territories to declare Islamic caliphate. In the North West the country has been fighting another form of terrorism called banditry in the last eight years running. The bandits, a mixture of criminals and religious extremists engage in kidnapping for money, invasion of communities and rendering them desolate, and cattle rustling.

In the North Central and parts of Southern Kaduna, the culprits that sack the communities are alleged to be Fulani militias that turned the area into killing fields and renaming conquered areas after Fulani names. They are mostly people that harbour expansionist aspirations but use religion as a decoy.

In the South West, they contend with killer herdsmen and criminal invaders that turn their forests into kidnappers’ den. The region also contends with ritual killings and bloody communal strives. In the South South, insecurity started from agitations for resource control.

But initial protests against environmental degradation gradually turned into kidnapping of expatriates and indigenous oil workers as a means of driving home their point. Also, vandalism of oil pipelines and other facilities as well as oil bunkering followed suit. Very quickly, criminal elements hijacked the process and turned it into criminal enterprise.

Twist

In the South East, kidnapping that first debuted in the Niger Delta was hijacked by criminal elements who elevated it to a higher level of an industry. Then the agitation for self-determination became fashionable. The security agencies had always contained the agitation for self-determination whenever such agitations want to boil over.

That was until 2021 when the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of BIAFRA (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was arrested (some say abducted) in Kenya and extraordinarily rendered to Nigeria.

A report by BusinessDay Nigeria of December 22, 2022, stated that insecurity and sit-at-home protests in the South-East led to massive economic losses estimated at almost N4 trillion in two years (2021-2022).

The publication cited a study conducted by SBM Intelligence for DevEast Foundation Ltd./Gte, a not-for-profit policy and business advocacy organisation, which shows that the losses can be traced to specific factors including loss of between four and five working days per week; job losses due to cutbacks by business owners in response to the reduced working hours and other lost opportunities; loss of clients and customers who find alternatives because of the unstable business environment in the South-East; and increased cost of service delivery because of extra logistical costs.

At a point Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had to write from his incarceration appealing to the enforcers of the stay-at-home Intersociety raises concerns over level of insecurity in his name to stop forthwith. Yet some criminal elements appeared to have hijacked the protest as they now levy all sorts of criminality on the people.

They have also waged war against security agencies, who in response have turned themselves into army of occupation with some unscrupulous officers and personnel engaging in all forms of extortions and extra-judicial killings of innocent youths. The rat-race between the state actors and non-state actors in the region has been taking a toll on the socio-economic activities in the area.

Retaliatory invasions and destruction of communities, indiscriminate arrests, detention and disappearance of youths have become a recurring decimal. Criminality in form of killings, kidnappings, organ harvesting, contract killings, car-jacking, and all forms of arsons have reached dizzying level. In South East life has become brutish, short and nasty, as in Hobbesian state.

Intersociety’s report

A right group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), has taken special interest in the ugly developments in the region. Recently, the group raised the alarm over what it called “graphic, chilling and shocking killings of innocent persons in South East by both armed state actors and armed non state actors.”

The rights group made the revelation in a press conference where it released two special international reports on rights abuses and violations in the East: “Nigeria: Ocean of Innocent Blood Flowing in the East”, and “Human Rights Made in Nigeria.”

Intersociety said that a research it carried out recently showed that the Nigerian military and other security forces, including police crack squads, secret police, sub-state actor killer vigilantes and killer government task forces have laid siege on South East and terrorising the people since August 2015.

Addressing the media in Enugu during the presentation of the reports, Intersociety through its officials, including: Emeka Umeagbalasi, Board Chairman; Barristers Chidinma Udegbunam, Chinwendu Umeche, Obianuju Igboeli and Ndidiamaka Bernerd, stated that one of the reports,

“The Human Rights Made in Nigeria,” a compilation of relevant and available local, regional and human right groups, also detailed similar killing of innocent civilians and destruction of property by state and non-state actors in the region.

To authenticate its report, Intersociety swore to an affidavit in Enugu State High Court to affirm that the content of the two reports were factual and true representation of the situation on ground as they uncovered through the investigative reports.

According to the rights group, “The armed forces (Army, Air Force and Navy), the Police and the DSS, joined by the paramilitaries and killer-Vigilantes used ‘IPOB/ESN/BIAFRA Terrorism’ as a pretext to secretly massacre 22,500 unarmed civilians and openly killed 9,800 others (totalling over 32,300) in the past nine years and four months (August 2015-December 2024) of military siege and terror in the South East.”

The group stressed that aside from the killings, tens of thousands of others were unlawfully detained and tortured, over 6000 blindfolded or face-bagged and bundled at late night from the East and dumped uninvestigated and untried in secret military locations and prisons outside the South East.

The rights group listed some of the recommendations to include: carrying out comprehensive investigations into cases of extra-judicial killings and unlawful execution in Eastern Nigeria in the past nine years and four months

Similarly, during the period under review, the group said more than 300 Igbo communities were raised, 6000 civilian houses razed, 180,000 displaced, 1 million frightened and forced to abandon their home and flee, N450 billion defenseless civilian properties lost to military burnings and destructions and N3trillion (presently $2billion or previously about $5billion) corruptly seized and illicitly pocketed at roadblocks and other check-points.

“It is very important to clarify that the above enumerated ‘outside the law’ killings and property violence in Eastern Nigeria did not include death of violently and offensively armed members of non-state actor criminal entities members of the armed opposition groups, and members of the drafted Nigerian security forces (state actors and non-state actors fighting parties), who died in gun duels or exchange of gunfire; technically and Internationally referred to as ‘battlefield casualties.’’

Pathway to peace

On the way forward for peace to reign, Intersociety offered 76 recommendations to the federal government, and the security agencies.

The rights group listed some of the recommendations to include: carrying out comprehensive investigations into cases of extra-judicial killings and unlawful execution in Eastern Nigeria in the past nine years and four months, including cases involving torture and other cruel treatment and disappearance of dead bodies of victims of torture.

Abolishing and prohibition, as a matter of uttermost immediacy, of all military, police and paramilitary roadblocks and custody (barracks) extortions and their racketeering (daily returns) in the South East and South South.

Prohibition of all forms of commercialization and monetization of arrest, detention, custodial bail and criminal investigation and prosecution.

Dismantling of all military and police roadblocks or checkpoints on all South-East and South South roads and have them replaced with CCTV cameras manned by ICT- trained police detectives and trackers/monitors and others.

It also recommended that government should refrain from using the state actors or sub state actor vigilante militias and their commanders to attack perceived enemies and being complicit in sub state actor murders, abductions, disappearances and wanton destruction of defenseless civilian houses and their properties.

Following the release of the two reports in Enugu, precisely on December 22, 2024, about 27 respected international persons and experts have thrown their weight behind Nigeria’s Intersociety.

In a media statement released on January 1, 2025, the various groups and individuals called on the United Nations’ Human Rights Rapporteurs and the International Criminal Court to urgently intervene, investigate and hold armed state actors and armed non-state actor perpetrators involved accountable.

They also urged the US government to adopt the reports as working documents on human rights and international development partnership policies on Nigeria and its government. Furthermore, many well-meaning organisations and individuals have variously recommended dialogue as a way to de-escalate tension in the region.

They point to the fact that the government’s hardline stance on self-rule hopefuls in the South East forms part of the issues to be addressed. Above all, the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, many suggest, will help to chart a new path for peace.

The federal government had severally been encouraged to engage political solutions towards the resolution of the matter. The longer Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is held the more the security challenge is metamorphosing into complex dimensions. Insecurity, many believe, is like a virus and the longer it takes to nip it in the bud the more it mutates.

The federal government may also need to undertake periodic review of accountability frameworks to monitor the conduct of security personnel operating in the region. This will help mitigate allegations of extra-judicial killings, extortions and other forms of human rights abuses and unprofessional conducts levied against security forces.

Governors tasked

In general, it’s the view of experts the governors and governments of the states in the region should do more in the area of improving governance and sustainable development.

The same goes to the national government to help address the issue of insecurity generally in Nigeria. It’s agreed that fostering good governance and promoting sustainable development will help manage and prevent some existing social issues.

For example, unemployment problems, lack of equal opportunities, and structural violence predispose people, especially young people, to criminality and membership in elaborate criminal networks.

