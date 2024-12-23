Intersociety Decries Killings In S’East

Share

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) yesterday decried the killings in the South East.

Addressing a press conference in Enugu, the Chairman of the board Emeka Umeagbalasi condemned the killing of innocent people in the region by non-state actors and law enforcement agencies.

The group stressed that aside from the killings, many people have been unlawfully detained and tortured. The group said more than 300 communities were razed, with 180,000 displaced. Intersociety said:

“It is very important to clarify that the above enumerated ‘outside the law’ killings and property violence in Eastern Nigeria did not include death of violently and offensively armed members of non-state actor criminal entities members of the armed opposition groups: and members of the drafted Nigerian security forces (state actor and non-state actors fighting parties), who died in gun duels or exchange of gunfire; technically and Internationally referred to as ‘battlefield casualties.”

