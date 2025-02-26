Intersections Of Human Experiences, Architecture, Environment In John Bliss’ Oeuvre

Share

Edirin John Duvwiama, popularly known as John Bliss, is a Nigerian visual artist and photographer who loves exploring the intersections of human experiences, architecture and the environment, inviting viewers to contemplate the stories and emotions embedded within.

His photography is characterised by its warmth, intimacy, and sense of narrative, reflecting his passion for storytelling and commitment to preserving the beauty of the world around us.

Followers of his art cannot but be amazed at his attention to details, deploying various elements, including symbols, to convey his messages, drawing attention to issues such as the experiences of students in rural and semi-urban areas of Nigeria, as captured in ‘Chaotic Future’.

Here, he conveys the image that the “environment is as chaotic as their reality—a disordered mess of neglect and abandonment that mirrors the state of the educational system in Nigeria, especially for people living in the rural area in Nigeria.”

Here, the broken mirror reflects more than faces; it reflects a fragmented reality—one where the dream of education is fractured by systemic failure.

In the distorted shards, the students see a reflection of themselves, trapped in a cycle of poverty and disillusionment. Amid the chaos, their eyes remain steady, a quiet defiance against the disorder around them.

Despite the disarray, the students’ presence speaks of resilience, a yearning to piece together the fragments of a brighter future.

And in ‘The Ghost Series’, he brings the childhood fear that, he, and no doubt, other children, had for ghosts. John Bliss also beams his lens on the appreciation of our cultural heritage.

For instance, in ‘Yoruba Hair’, he recalls how it was inspired by his personal experience in Lagos. “I was in Lagos for a project and I came in contact with a beautiful Yoruba hair dresser who had different hairstyles magazine outside her shop.

The styles interested me and I thought to create my own version of hairstyles common amongst Yoruba women,” he said.

Talking about how it all started, John Bliss enthused: “It was in 2011 when I was struck by an image taken by a friend. From that day, I knew my destiny was attached to the camera.

“My family was never into art nor inclined to it.” He recalled that it was in 2005 he started this journey unknown to him what he was doing at the time.

“Then, in 2011, I saw an image captured by a friend Winnie Orekoya, which changed my mindset completely. And it was at that moment, I knew Art would be the path I will follow eventually.

During my first degree I started taking some classes from Winnie and then began my own creation, when I finished in school.”

He explained that the ‘Ghost Series’ is a project has been widely accepted by a lot of people, especially people who were scared of ghosts as children. “The images have a way of calming the mind and channeling the focus of the mind from fear to understanding.”

He added that he is am proud of the Yoruba hair series, although, he is from the eastern part of Nigeria. “I am privileged to document some of the awesome hair styles that Yoruba women do to adorn themselves.”

A significant feature in his body of work include ‘The Child Protection photo project’, which, according to him, he recently started working on.

It is a project that tells the story of women in Nigeria who use pin on their clothes during pregnancy to protect their unborn children from evil occurrence.

“I already have the first part in exhibitions at the Nicoleta Gallery in Berlin. It is is gradually gaining attention,” he aid, adding that the joy of creation drives him.

A widely exhibited artist, including a solo exhibition at Madeke Gallery London, Nicoleta gallery in Berlin, Boomers Gallery in London, and group virtual exhibition on Circular Artspace Metaverse, John Bliss continues to explore and comment on socio-economic, and cultural issues.

On the inspiration behind the ‘Ghost Series’, said: “Inspiration for the ghost series came out of me wanting to tackle the childhood fear I have for ghosts.

I wanted to create beauty and a realness around them so that my heart will no longer be afraid. For Yoruba hair, I was inspired by a hairdresser I saw in Lagos when I visited.

She was making someone’s hair and she had other pictures around her shop. As a Warri boy, I did not know so much about Yoruba culture so I asked her questions and she agreed to create the styles for me to make my own images.”

Speaking further, on the Child Protection series, he said: “As a Nigerian, it amazes me that pregnant women put a pin on their clothes to protect their children.

They do this alot when they have to go outside the house or walk under the sun. Their claim is that the safety pin protects the unborn child from evil spirits.

The evil spirits are supposedly the ones responsible for autism, down syndrome, stunted growth, disability of other kinds etc

“Personally, I cannot relate the use of a safety pin to spiritual protection of a foetus but women in Nigeria, especially in the west, have passed this idea down to their daughters from generation to generation.”

In all of these, the questions linger: Who will step forward to restore what has been broken? Who will turn the reflection of despair into one of hope? Speaking about who he considers his greatest inspirations, he said: “The artists whose work I love are Mr Mufu Onifade from Nigeria and Gilbert Anthony from Ghana.

Their works are super creative and have strong connections to viewers. “I want people to always see themselves in the reality of each images.”

He added, “I am currently working on a child protection idea that dropped into my mind early January 2025. It is something that pregnant women in Nigeria do to protect their children. I have the first part out. More is coming.”

