Interrogating ‘The Chief Mourner’ As UNIJOS Hosts National Theatre Play Reading 2025

Recently, the Department of Dramatic Arts and Film, University of Jos, hosted the 2025 National Theatre Play Reading Series, a program organised by the National Theatre of Nigeria to promote and document Nigerian theatrical works, and serves as a “Talent Hunt Programme” discovering and encouraging budding writing talents.

“The Chief Mourner” by Dr. Iheanacho Iweha was the play text read this year. It is a play centred around the Ibo burial culture of returning married women to their fathers’ house for burial. And how the advent of social media has changed information disseminated in modern times, often with devastating impacts on bereaved families and spouses.

The annual play reading event of the National Theatre has previously been hosted by Nasarawa State University, Lafia, and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, respectively, in 2022.

At the event, which was held inside Aliyu Akwe Doma Indoor Theatre, and anchored by Dr. Victor Anyagu, the Director of Marketing, National Theatre, Mr Henry Nduibusi, represented the GM/CEO of National Theatre, Mrs. Adetola Akerele.

While addressing the audience, Mr. Nduibusi said the play reading series is one of the ways the National Theatre has devised to increase its reach across the country, noting that by visiting the schools in different parts of Nigeria, National Theatre functions as unifying force for all the beautiful cultural heritage in the nation.

As an event however, National Theatre Play Reading involves students dramatising the plays on stage with all the accoutrements of a proper live stage play but with the text of the play in hand. It serves as a platform for discovering and nurturing new writing talent within the Nigerian theatre scene.

According to him, with the Play Readings Series, the National Theatre aims to use it to improve public engagement with theatre and to document the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.

The National Theatre Play Reading series plays a role in preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage by promoting and documenting its theatrical traditions.

The maiden edition of the National Theatre Play Reading featured ‘Justice to the Swine’ by Dr. Yomi Adegbamigbe.