Interrogating religious, political mercantilism

Yemi Adebiyi’s novel, The Pastor’s Prostitute, is a historical novel cooked with electrifying mysticism. Hence, with expression such as “The Gossip was that the white woman employed witchcraft on Pa Oyok Edem. Ledum remembered he was too young to understand the motive behind his dad’s sudden interest in the woman after initial rebuffs and cold shoulder receptions,” the story unfolds with oceanic mysteries and social commentaries on several societal ills. Woven with traditional diplomatic intelligence and western enlightenment, the eleven chapters book runs through 297 pages which talks about clashes between Christianity and traditional African beliefs, values and practices, coupled with the sufferings Niger Deltans have been going though since the discovery of crude oil at Oloibiri, Bayelsa State.

Characters like Eta Edem, Rumuola Danda Ogidi, Ken Gokana and Dakas Tonye are used as heroes of struggles of the Niger Delta ethnic minorities symbolized by late Isaac Boro, Kenule Saro Wiwa and others who died as mrytrs for emancipation of the region from both internal and external neocolonial agents hiding under the cloak of western education and foreign religions to exploit the people. Based on this, the author wonder why the people speak with dissenting opinions as they are handicapped by religious differences to confront the ecological problems being caused by oil companies in the area.

Deceit and insincerity in religions organizations are also castigated in different ways in the story line. In his commendable style of conjuring intriguing pantopragmatic subplots, Adebiyi weaves the plot and setting of the story from Niger Delta region from chapter one to encompass Lagos and Ibadan cities in chapter two. The story expands with tentacles from chapter two, beaming flashback lights on the events that shaped the political history of Nigeria before and after independence to the end of the civil war through the diary of a feminine character, Didi Edem, who was Dakas Tonye’s lover but later became Danda Ogidi’s wife.

In this chapter, the author weaved the story around a lady known as Francisca Abraham, grand-daughter to Didi Edem, who read her grand-mothers diary delivered to her mysteriously. From the diary, she discovered details of her family background. Spiritual and medical problems and temptations being faced by many ladies, which force them to become regular customers of