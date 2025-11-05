Interrogating Religious, Political Mercantilism

Yemi Adebiyi’s book, The Pastor’s Prostitute, is a historical novel cooked with electrifying mysticism. Hence, with expressions such as “The Gossip that the white woman employed witchcraft on Pa Oyok Edem.

Ledum remembered he was too young to understand the motive behind his dad’s sudden interest in the woman after initial rebuffs and cold shoulder receptions,” the story unfolds with oceanic mysteries and social commentaries on several societal ills.

Woven with traditional diplomatic intelligence and Western enlightenment, the 11-chapter book runs through 297 pages and talks about clashes between Christianity and traditional African beliefs, values, and practices, coupled with the sufferings Niger Deltans have been going through since the discovery of crude oil at Oloibiri, Bayelsa State.

Characters like Eta Edem, Rumuola Danda Ogidi, Ken Gokana, and Dakas Tonye are used as heroes of struggles of the Niger Delta ethnic minorities symbolised by the late Isaac Boro, Kenule Saro Wiwa, and others who died as martyrs for emancipation of the region from both internal and external neocolonial agents hiding under the cloak of western education and foreign religions to exploit the people.

Based on this, the author wonders why the people speak with dissenting opinions as they are handicapped by religious differences to confront the ecological problems being caused by oil companies in the area. Deceit and insincerity in religious organisations are also castigated in different ways in the story line.

In his commendable style, Adebiyi weaves the plot and setting of the story from the Niger Delta region in chapter one to encompass Lagos and Ibadan cities in chapter two.

The story expands with tentacles from chapter two, beaming flashback lights on the events that shaped the political history of Nigeria before and after independence to the end of the civil war through the diary of a feminine character, Didi Edem, who was Dakas Tonye’s lover but later became Danda Ogidi’s wife.

In this chapter, the author weaved the story around a lady known as Francisca Abraham, granddaughter to Didi Edem, who read her grandmother diary delivered to her mysteriously. From the diary, she discovered details of her family background.

Spiritual and medical problems and temptations being faced by many ladies, which force them to become regular customers of churches and health centres are also brought to the fore.

The irony of the suspected love affair between the Pastor and the lady is that, it was his own wife who introduced Francisca to him as a multitalented lady in the church, and he started referring to her (Francisca) as his source of happiness openly to his wife’s hearing.

But the lady being rumoured as the Pastor’s prostitute is a stenographer helping him to type the manuscript of his upcoming book entitled In the ‘Name of God’, which brought her very close to him. This made the church members christened her the “Pastor’s Prostitute.”

And this is the subject matter of chapter three which fully brings the reader into the heat of the story. Chapter four gives credence to the saying that “a horse does not know the value of its tail until it is cut off.” It comes to reality when Francisca deserted Pastor Joda’s church for another one.

The import of this is made glaring by the Chairman of Joda’s church, Sir Tolu Babanboni, who offers that, “You can see we are all guilty, guilty of rumour mongering, guilty of conspiracy, guilty of silence when we should speak up. Yes, we are all guilty of conspiracy .