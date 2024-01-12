Interrogating Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Moral authority comes from following universal and timeless principles like honesty, integrity and treat- ing people with respect ––Stephen Covey

One of the fundamental flaws of people’s response to important events, issues and encounters with critical matters of national significance is that of being jumpy and rushing into blanket conclusions. By so doing, many people leave the substance of the pros and cons of the issue at stake, to chase the shadows of self indulgence. Such plays out of course, especially by those driven by base sentiments, rather than seeking for the Truth and standing by it, no matter whose ox is gored. And it is all because truth is eternal. But lies, deceit and sheer blackmail are nothing but short- distance runners, that burn out their energies, and like William Shakespeare’s apt description of ‘vaulting ambition’, it rises but for a short while and eventually falls on the other side.

That indeed, brings to the public sphere, the person of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the current Minister of Internal Affairs, under the President Ahmed Tinubu- led administration. According to Wikipedia, Tunji-Ojo, a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife and London Metropolitan University, became a Member of the Federal House of Representatives (2019-2023) before his new appointment. While the instant impact made at the Ministry of Interior, under his innovative watch, with regards to easier access to passports free from the stranglehold of the fraudsters, has drawn well-deserved accolades, another issue has brought him to the limelight. Specifically, this has to do with the trending allegation that the company, New Planet Project Ltd, which he founded, but honourably resigned from some five years ago, has received some huge sum as ‘consultancy fees’ through the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, currently under suspension.

But he has debunked any involvement in the stinking sleaze and controversial N438 million contract scandal. Said he recently on Channels Television program: “I was shocked because the company in question was a company where I was a director. About five years ago, I resigned from the directorship. I am not a signatory to the company”. To bolster his claim, he publicly presented a document as the certified copy of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC notification of his resignation. That was indeed, an act of courage. In fact, it is about he, Tunji-Ojo doing the needful, by resigning the directorship of the company he founded, in accordance with the laws of the land. The clarion call from this singular noble act is for all lawmakers and government appointees to do same. But then, we cannot expect people to ‘kill’ their businesses when they go into public service.

That is, as long as they do not use their exalted positions to influence their personal businesses to get jobs from gov- ernment. If we expect so, it means that we shall continue to have the challenge of politicians who keep recycling themselves in the corridors of power, at the detriment of the long-suffering Nigerians. This line of thought aligns with the valid philosophy of the award- winning author and social science researcher, Karla Mclaren, who opined that: “Leadership with integrity and empathy requires vision and a connection to your inner voice”. Good enough, Tunji-Ojo has done so. His colleagues should therefore, learn from him. That explains why some Nigerians who are seriously concerned about the persisting self-serving leadership paradigm, of not a few politicians sacrificing the state’s resources to satisfy their epicurean tastes through jumbo pay packages and controversial contracts, should retrace their steps.

And that would be made possible by always staying firm on the side of the truth and integrity. These two moral principles, our subject has always stood by over the years. For instance, while the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta Development Committee (NDDC), he was able to beam the searchlight on the allegations of corruption and mismanagement of funds as brought forth against Godswill Akpabio, who was the then the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and therefore superintendent over the NDDC. It would be recalled that when Akpabio could not substantiate his claim of the Committee benefitting from the scandalous misappropriation of public funds, Tunji-Ojo, toeing the path of honour, requested to step down as the Committee Chairman.

The reason he cited then was that of protecting his integrity and that of the House of Representatives. This is interesting, is it not? Of course, it is. And that reminds yours truly of the words of admonition from the American businessman and philanthropist, W. Clement Stone. He stated and strongly too that we should: “Have the courage to say no. Have the courage to face the truth. Do the right thing because it is right. These are the magic keys to liv- ing your life with integrity”. That precisely is what Tunji-Ojo has stood for. Such sterling qualities must have endeared him to several people, who firmly believe in his capabilities, including of course, Mister President who got him nominated and appointed as the Minister of Interior.

To have a high level of confidence in him, to oversee the affairs of critical agencies such as the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service, the Federal Fire Service and of course, the Nigeria Immigration Service must have been built on the unfailing element of trust, based on his integrity. As events unfold, we would be confronted with Steve Brunkhorst’s words of inspiration that: “Supporting the truth, even when it is unpopular, shows the capacity for honesty and integrity”.