Interrogating NLC ‘s Boycott Of Telecoms’ Services

Last week, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) issued a directive asking Nigerians to boycott telecommunications services till the end of February. However, the order appears dead on arrival as some residents of Abuja opposed it, REGINA OTOKPA reports:

Barely 48 hours to Valentine’s Day, an annual and global festival to celebrate love, friendship, romance and good neighbourliness, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), issued a directive to workers and other wiling Nigerians to boycott telecommunication services especially those offered by MTN, Globacom and Airtel.

The directive was to take effect from February 13 to the end of February 2025. According to the NLC, citizens are expected to switch off their phones between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm daily.

In a communique signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the union through it’s Central Working Committee (CWC) also called on workers and Nigerians to suspend the purchase of data from the aforementioned telecommunication companies, as it has become one of their greatest tools for exploiting Nigerians.

Tariff hike

The directives were aimed at protesting the implementation of the recent 50 per cent increase on telecoms services by the companies, despite an earlier agreement reached with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to allow the 10-man committee constituted to look into the matter before any final decision on the new telecoms’ tariff structure.

While noting that the implementation was a betrayal of trust, the NLC said it was an affront to the principles of negotiation, and a direct slap on the government and its institutions and a disdain for Nigerian people.

Voices

But some Nigerians have criticised the directives for allegedly lacking substance, ill-timed, not carefully thought out and a clear indication that labour has lost its steeze.

Some of the residents who spoke to INSIDE ABUJA, described the directive as laughable, especially on Valentine’s Day when love, friendship and admiration are expressed through phone calls, text messages and on various social media platforms.

These exchanges, they argued cannot be done without the use of telecommunication services. Camil Davis, an accountant with one of the government agencies headquartered in Abuja noted that such a directive was unheard of, especially when there was no way of monitoring its compliance.

“I don’t understand the directive at all. I am yet to read of it in the media but if it’s true, then I think the NLC has lost it. How can that even happen? Are they expecting me to just switch off my phone and not surf the internet, make calls just because they said so? “Haba! NLC is far better than this.

No wonder MTN even went as far as implanting above the 50 percent approved by government. If I am not mistaken, i read in one of the newspapers that it’s about 78 percent.

“I am not in support of the telecom companies not waiting for the agreement reached which led to the committee you said was set up, but then, NLC can do better than this,” she said.

Major issues

Adaeze Nwagwu, a civil servant in one of the ministries said the directive was one of the worst she has ever heard in her entire life. “Boycott telecommunication services! I have been exclaiming since I read it on the scroll bar in the office.

This is insane! NLC fall my hand this time. Can’t you see that nobody seems to be taking them seriously anymore? “You mean in this GenZ when everybody is on WhatsApp every other second checking people’s status, sending messages and information they will listen to a directive to stay off their phones for couple of hours? “I wish NLC luck on this one.

As for me, I didn’t hear neither did I listen to any directive so my life moves on,” Nwagwu said. Kenneth Ikyaan a social media influencer, minced no words as.he took a swipe at the present leaders of the NLC and what he described as “small pikin brain” directives.

“When you are mentioning names of organisations, pressure groups.or what have you around me, please do not mention the NLC or TUC? Those people are the problem we have in Nigeria.

“Since Ajaero came into power we haven’t seen anything tangible. He keeps making threats that never sees the light of day. “Who is deceiving who? I think there is a suspicious reason why some of these workers still line up behind him anytime he calls for a protest.

It’s either there is a stipend or a freebie attached to their mobilisation, or they might be affected negatively. Like I said, I think, before they come looking for me.

Way out

“Since Ajaero came you will hear a threat, a directive has been issued then few hours to or even as the hour for commencement is clicking like this, you will just hear a committee has been set up with government and so workers should stay action.

“I remember one particular protest that was supposed to last three days if I’m not mistaken. After they went for a meeting with National Assembly members on the day the protest started, the remaining two days were history.

“Ajaero and his people are just eating fat from us as have done every other labour leader. Before, when labour barks every where catches fire but now, they simply burst into laughter.

“For me o, I don’t see myself taking a break off my phone. Will you tell me that Ajaero and co will switch off their phones, put it on flight mode or not pick calls or read messages for that duration of time for about the next two weeks? Really who is deceiving who?” Kenneth asked.

