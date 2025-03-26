Interrogating Moral Dilemmas In Discourse Of Cinema, Ethics, Society

Share

Innocent Uwah’s ‘Moral Dilemmas in Discourse of Cinema, Ethics & Society’ answers diverse questions; should ethics not matter in film? Should everything film be about making money and giving pleasure to audiences without worrying about the implications?

These implausible questions arise in various fora where debates or lectures on Nollywood movies, industry and cinematic issues occur.

The results of these opportunities give rise to this seminal book. Consequently, the 142- page book, in a thought-provoking manner interrogates ethical realities faced by the society nowadays with thorough filmic scholarship and research.

Dean, School of Divinity University of Edinburgh, Scotland, Prof. Rachel Muers, in her Introductory note to the inspiring book, concurs that cinematic issues should be taken seriously by the twenty-first century theologians and ethicists. It is as an avenue to engage the globe for responses to contemporary moral questions and problems.

In the book with eleven chapters, the author in chapter one, Introduction, underscores how answering mindboggling questions is the paramount reason for writing of the book: “This book is written in answer to many needs.

It answers the need of my students in the Department of Film and Multimedia, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, offering the course, Cinema, Ethics and Society – (FTV 805.1) and those of others interested in understanding the nature of ethical issues in audiovisual representations.

It is written to give a perspective on the intersections that shroud the concepts of cinema, ethics and society and by so doing provide a critical guide to filmmaking and its consumption.”

(Uwah, 2024, p. 8). Also, chapter one locates the issue of ethics in cinema at three levels, the actions of filmmakers, the actions of characters and the level of spectators as active audiences.

The actions of filmmakers in shaping texts, storylines, how people appreciate storytelling, how every film is a story, how cinema and society can be interlaced, how ethical criticism is done in film among others are explicated in this chapter.

Chapters two and three, Film in Society-Powers and Influence; and Movie Consumption and Reception respectively, focus on the power of movies in societies.

It is because they speak to human sensibilities; how the power of movies makes positive or negative impact correspondingly. It is established that every film is a representation of some aspect of reality.

Chapter two lists and discusses what the filmmakers use in foregrounding the powers of movies in the society as education, information, entertainment, development of ideas, affirmation to cultural values, influence of screen character as personal hero, stereotypical impressions, and shades of society.

The foremost concern of this chapter is how filmmaking is the ensemble of various proficient persons such as directors, scriptwriters, producers, cinematographers, actors, editors, etc. to deploy their skills to entertain people.

As such, a film is a product of choices of skillful individuals which is subjected to ethical tests regarding the provisions of moral principles Chapter three dwells on the powers of movies in society, the consumption and reception theories and the importance of media.

Some of the theories are Media effect theories and the Social Learning Theory by Albert Bandura in the 1970s. Hypodermic needle theory, the magic bullet theory propounded by Harold Laswell.

It is noted that the pitfalls of these theories predicate on their seeing audience as not active but passive because they have no powers of their own over what is presented to them.

Stuart Hall’ s the three active modes in encoding and decoding theory of media consumption are the dominant, negotiated and oppositional modes.

Hall’ s theory is explained together with Katz and Blumler’s uses and gratification theory in media (reception) studies. Hall’ s theory considers all media consumers to be active, while the uses and gratification theory postulates that media ought not be the one to use human beings; rather human beings should use the media according to their needs.

In chapter four, ‘Ethics-What is it?’, the significance of ethics comes to fore through its definition and tracing its etymology. It is a branch of philosophy that studies human conducts based on what is wrong or right, acceptable or unacceptable.

It originates from Greek word, ethikos, meaning character or an agreeable habit of doing something. Chapters five, six and seven are Cinema, Ethics and Society-The Debate; The Locus of Ethical Judgment in Film; and Framework of Ethical Analysis of Movies correspondingly.

In chapter five, the book engages in a scholarly clarification of the words cinema, ethics and society. This erudite debate is in answer to the question, has ethics a place in arts as a creative venture, particularly the film art or not?

Chapter six, The Locus of Ethical Judgment in Film treats what constitutes human action and why it must be subjected to ethical scrutiny. In answer to serious ques raised in the chapter, Human Act – What is it? the differences between human act and act of man are highlighted just like natural law does not mean laws of nature.

Other issues this chapter touches are Act of Man – Actus Hominis, Grounds for Considering Ethics in Cinema, Ethics at the Preproduction Stage of Film, Ethics at the Production Stage of Film, Ethics at the Post-production Stage of Film among others like Hegemonic Perspectives in Representations, Copyright and Piracy Issues.

Chapter seven, Framework of Ethical Analysis of Movies, chapter eight, Representation of Africa and ethical questions about it in films and chapter nine, exploring moral dilemmas in movies.

Chapter seven, uses the subject matter of the representation of Africa in Western media (film in particular) to underscore the ethical problem of stereotypical misrepresentations of the continent.

Chapter eight showcases the works of misguided representations of Africa on screen through falsifying of social realities.

In this chapter such films, Sanders of the River (1911) written by British writer, Edgar Wallace, King Solomon’s Mines (1885) by Sir Henry Ridder Haggard, Heart of Darkness (1899) by Joseph Conrad are listed and discussed.

They are films that show Africa as a land of darkness, a continent of wild beasts and primitive people. Also films like Black Narcissus (1947), Africa Queen (1951) and Congo (1995), even those made in France such as “Paysans Noir (Black Peasants, 1947) and Nagana (1955) discuss Africa as a place of darkness.

In its 1932 edition, Tarzan the Ape Man, directed by W. S. Van Dyke, the visuals are fantastic narrative in terms of storyline but points to Africa as full of dangers.

To reverse this impression, efforts were made and by 1969, a group of filmmakers across the continent had formed an inter-African organization called La Federation Panafricaine des Cineastes (FEPACI) in Algiers.

There are films that came up later like Camp de Thiaroye (1988) by Ousmane Sembene is one filmmaker that his revolution against the colonial (mis)representation of Africa.

Chapters nine, ten and eleven, focus on Exploring Moral Dilemmas in Movies, Film Censorship and Concluding Remarks in that order. Chapter nine highlights film as a site for unveiling human ideology, identity, history, and culture in connection with ethical contemplations.

In chapter Ten- censorship is described as that which involves coercion by the state to prevent or withhold the publication or broadcasting of particular opinions, images or films.

Film censorship is the ability of a constituted body working under the provision of the law to safeguard the wellbeing of spectators in relation to what is shown on screen.

Censorship boards crosscheck movies of ethical or legal breaches before they are released to the public to weed them of infringements. They categorise them by a rating system.

The first form of censorship was in 1912 when non-national film distributors, were cleared from the colonial government before exhibition of movies. A censorship board. in the colony was established 1933 by the colonial government. Film was used to promote the British values.

In 1993, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) was established Chapter eleven, the concluding statement validates what ethics in film production and consumption involve by establishing the intersections of cinema, ethics and society.

How theoretical traditions in film constituted itself to iconic position is elucidated. Also, the notion of ethics in the contexts of human act (actus humanus) and act of man (actus hominis), how ethics is universally binding on all persons that have attained the age of reasoning, how eternal and objective the principles of ethics are to humanity’s ontological existence are all expansively discussed in this chapter.

Undeniably, the book unveils the connections in cinema, ethics and society for quality assurance. Thus, Prof. McAra Director, IASH Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities (IASH), at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland attests that the effort in the research is of deep significance.

It answers to many challenging questions which face societies today, bordering on freedom of expression and censorship, the nature of social harms and the relationship between identities. The author reminds us of how we have a collective responsibility for ethics, peace and justice.

Obi is of Training School, National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Abuja, Nigeria.

