Interrogating Moral Decadence In Society

‘Midnight Angel’, the second book of Jesse Unoh, a practising lawyer, is a potpourri of entertaining stories bemoaning the sad situation of things Nigeria youths are facing, from kindergarten to national youth service after university education.

The central character of the 12 stories woven together in rosary form is Usonne. After his university education, he was posted to serve at Ibadan, Oyo State. Hence, the collection starts with the story titled “Green is the Guilty Grass”, which Usonne used to x-ray robbers menace, poor conditions of both states and federal roads and death of youth corpers posted on yearly basis to serve their fatherland, nationwide.

Other stories in the book include, ‘Love: In Three Phases’; J’ohn Thomas’; ‘Midnight Angel: Street Choice’; ‘The Corper Flame is Alive’; ‘Stampede’; ‘Lost Temptation’; ‘The Appointment’; ‘The Retentionist’; ‘Dirge’, are written at “Road Blocks”, and “Burden of Gratitude”.

The stories contain a lot of humour, which underscores the author as a humourist. ‘Love: In Three Phases’ and ‘John Thomas’ dwell on issues of love and begging as a tradition and business in human existence.

The games ladies play in responding to males proposals and the issue of mistaken identity by a lady known as Joy, who accepted Emara, a character in the plot, as her lover instead of Usonne who had actually, earlier spoken to her to have a relationship with her comes to the fore. It shows why some ladies should not be taken too seriously because of their fickle minds and un-retentive memories.

‘John Thomas’ on the other is an exposition about Usonne’s experiences on how beggars operate and live fine in the commotion-ridden city of Ibadan, where beggars employ all sorts of tricks to obtain money from gullible people along the road. The importance of education and what some people go through to get good education through long suffering of their parents and relatives are the hallmarks of ‘John Thomas’ plot.

‘Midnight Angel’ and ‘Street Choice’ throw light on the risk involved in dating on phone and living beyond one’s means of livelihood.

‘Street Choice’, however, dwells on the issue of false lives being lived by some people in the world.

‘A Corper Flame is Alive’, ‘Stampede’, and ‘Last Temptation’, are woven issues relating to moral decadence in Nigeria’s society. A teenager known as Bukola, makes every attempt to have sexual relationship with Usonne at the Corpers Lodge. This is the central theme of’ Corpers Flame is Alive’.

The dangers inherent in abortion are well highlighted in ‘Stampede’, while examination malpractices and its consequences form the bedrock of ‘Last Temptation’.

As a lawyer by profession, Unoh the author uses this literary piece to satirize immoral activities going on in the entire country. His diction is taut and well organised. There is no doubt that whoever reads it will enjoy it as the messages are well delivered with poetic electricity all through the sub-plots and the entire book.

