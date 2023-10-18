Interplay of fresh, vibrant colours, abstract forms in Kola Dairo Rothko

A solo art exhibition by self-taught and innovative Nigerian artist, Kola Dairo, opened last Saturday at Signature Beyond Art Gallery, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Titled ‘Kola Dairo Rothko’, the ongoing exhibition shows fresh, vibrant colours as the artist explores his passion for abstract art form. Although the title of the exhibition celebrates the renowned Russian master, Mark Rothko, the young Nigerian artist has made a bold step in appropriating a global master’s style.

As visitors to the exhibition engaged the works on display, a new dawn beckoned from an artist who dug into the realm of abstraction to recreate daily creation of light patterns. Some of the works on display include ‘Yellow Ochre, Purple And Red’ (acrylic on canvas,122 x 183 cm, dated 2022; ‘Yellow Ochre, White And Sky Blue’ (acrylic on canvas, 183 x 122 cm, 2022); and `Pink, Blue And Yellow Ochre Interactions` (acrylic on canvas, 183 x 122 cm, 2023); as well as ‘Blue And Yellow Ochre On Red’ (122 x 151 cm, 2022).

With these works, including another titled ‘Red Line, Blue Line And Green’, among others, the self-taught and innovative artist, Dairo, has shown that he is an artist to watch. His style and techniques may not be new, but his boldness in showing abstractions in the period when his generation of artists are doing mostly portraitures in darkened skins provides freshness for the Lagos art space.

“I am delighted that Signature Gallery gave me this opportunity to express my love for nature, water flows on the ground, peeling paints from walls, among others in artistic way,” Dairo enthused.

“It’s also a privilege to have this body of work together as I work in pointillism technique, starting with my pen and later learnt to work in acrylic.”

He explained that in producing his works, he alwayd likes to get inspiration from the natural world, sometimes reflecting on the last experience to create emotions on different issues. He recalled his artistic journey as a child artist, noting that right from his tender age, he liked to create abstract without knowing it until he saw Rothko ‘s works and got more encouraged.

In his Artist Statement, Dairo disclosed that he has been endlessly fascinated by the way nature’s colors and patterns can ignite the flame of abstract art, adding that hid goal is “to capture this inherent beauty in my creations and to evoke a profound sense of wonder and joy in those who engage with my work. My art is, at its core, a celebratory homage to the natural world and its limitless capacity to inspire. I firmly believe that art possesses the transformative power to make the world a better place. Through this body of work, which encapsulates the intricate beauty of the natural world, I aspire to kindle in others a deep appreciation and commitment to the preservation of our planet.”

Unlike the current trend where almost every new artist in Lagos are showing darkened portrait style paintings, Dairo has a different view of art.

He said: “I want the viewers to see that art is not always about figurative painting, but more of energetic expression as I have been doing portraiture right from schools, but I chose to see things differently now.”

According to the Signature Beyond Gallery, the exhibition is a testament to the enduring power of art to create connections that defy geography and culture. Described as more than just a collection of canvases adorned with vibrant hues and intricate forms, ‘Kola Dairo Rothko’ is a celebration of artistic influence. The exhibition is a dialogue between two artists, one contemporary African and the other an iconic American abstract expressionist, who, despite the boundaries of time and place, share a profound connection through their work.

According to the statement by Signature Beyond Gallery, “Kola’s artistry, marked by the interplay of colors and abstract forms, takes us on a visual journey where emotion and perception merge. His ability to create a language of colors that speaks to the soul is nothing short of remarkable. Each piece in this exhibition invites us to explore the depths of our own feelings and experiences, transcending the confines of language.”

Born in 1996, Dairo started as a self-taught with deep passion for art, which led him to seek mentorship under his uncle, Mr. Olamilekan Dairo. He later had his formal education in Visual Arts at Yaba College of Technology in Lagos, Nigeria.

In his appreciation for colours, Dairo started exploring colour field abstract expressionism, employing pointillism technique and style.

