Internet: Telcos Sustain Dominance Over ISPs As Subscribers Hit 148m

The latest data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has painted a stark picture of dominance in Nigeria’s internet landscape, revealing that mobile network operators control an overwhelming majority of the market.

As total active internet subscriptions climbed to 148.17 million in December 2025, the figures underscore a fiercely competitive environment where traditional Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are fighting for survival against telecoms giants and new satellite entrants.

According to the NCC’s December 2025 industry statistics, active internet subscriptions grew from 144.79 million in November to 148.17 million, driven almost exclusively by mobile GSM operators. Mobile internet subscriptions totaled 147.52 million, indicating that telecom companies account for approximately 99.5 per cent of all internet connections in the country.

This leaves the entire ISP sector, comprising over 230 licensed companies, to com-pete for a minuscule fraction of the market. Data from the second quarter of 2025 indicated that core ISPs served a combined total of just 313,713 active users, highlighting the monumental scale of the challenge they face.

The mobile operators, MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, continue to leverage their extensive infrastructure and financial muscle to consolidate their grip on the market.

MTN Nigeria, the market leader with 93.06 million subscribers representing a 51.87 per cent market share, recently announced that it had reached an estimated 15 million subscribers on its 5G network.

This achievement was part of an aggressive rollout of 4G and 5G infrastructure, backed by a massive capital expenditure of N757.4 billion, which has allowed it to deliver ultra-fast broadband directly to homes. Airtel, which holds a 33.94 percent market share with 60.89 million subscribers, is also bolstering its network.

The company is deploying a second international internet gateway through the 2Africa submarine cable in Akwa Ibom State, a move designed to enhance network redundancy and resilience, moving beyond the traditional reliance on Lagos to ensure better service quality for its users.

Demand for data remains robust, MTN noted in a recent statement, highlighting a 36.3 per cent year-on-year increase in data traffic.

This rising demand, which saw total data consumption hit 1.39 million terabytes in December 2025, is being met by the telcos’ ability to bundle voice, data, and digital services at prices smaller ISPs struggle to match.

While the telcos dominate the mobile space, traditional and satellite-based ISPs are locked in their own battle for the fixed broadband market, but they face a pincer movement from both mobile and satellite competitors. The market is increasingly concentrated, with the top three players, Spectranet, Starlink, and FibreOne, accounting for about 65 percent of active ISP customers as of the second quarter of 2025.