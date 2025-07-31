Internet Subscriptions Rate Declines By 418,037 In Nigeria

About 418,037 subscribers refused to use internet between April and May, 2025. Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) stated that the country’s internet subscribers dropped to 141,567,170 in May from 141,985,207 recorded in April 2025.

This means the country’s internet subscribers reduced by 0.29 per cent in two months. The industry statistics published on the NCC’s website indicates that the figure decreased from 142,053,537 in March down to 141,985,207 in April, which further decreases to 141,567,170 in May.

Though majority of internet users in Nigeria are on mobile GSM networks, and these also experienced a decrease from 141,471,371 in April to 141,051,051 in May; ISP increased its figure from 285,702 to 289,369.

The biggest monthly decline occurred in February, with a drop of 911,296 subscribers. March saw a partial recovery, with some subscribers returning, but the trend reversed in May.

There was also a sharp decrease in fixed wired subscriptions, from 17,175 in April to 14,599 in May. Out of the total figure in May, mobil GSM has the largest subscribers of 141,051,051, representing 99.6 per cent, while ISP has a total number of 289,269 – 0.2 per cent.

VoIP recorded 0.15 per cent with its total subscribers of 212,151, while Fixed Wired has 0.01 per cent , a total number of 14,599 subscribers.

Stakeholders said factors contributing to these fluctuations include tariff hikes, changes in data usage patterns, and the performance of different internet service providers.

On January 20, the NCC announced that telecoms operators could increase their tariffs up to 50 per cent. As usual, analysis of the data showed that MTN Nigeria still leads with 90,249,857 (52.33%) of the total mobile subscriptions in May, followed by Airtel with 58,929,511 subscribers (34.17%).

Globacom has 11.96 per cent— a total of 20,622,027 subscriber while 9mobile has the least of the share with just 2,673,231 (1.55%) subscribers.

According to the regulator, MTN’s internet subscribers rose by 2.24 million to 75.95 million in April up from 73.7 million in January 2025. The report said Airtel’s subscription rose from 48.49 million in January to 48.93 million in April, representing an increase of 445,854.

On the contrary, Globacom’s internet subscribers decreased from 17.39 million in January to 14.83 million in April, down by 2.55 million.

According to the commission, 9Mobile lost 319,996 subscribers in the period examined. The telco’s record moved from 2.06 million subscribers in January to 1.74 million in April.

NCC also reported that teledensity declined from 79.78 per cent in April with 172,948,309 subscriptions to 79.65 per cent in May with 172,671,934 subscriptions.

The industry data also indicated that most Nigerian mobile users use 4G more than other networks. 4G network increased from 48.82 per cent in March to 49.27 per cent in April and 50.29 per cent in May.

This is followed by 2G with 38.75 per cent on May, though it declined from 40.08 per cent on March to 39.67 per cent in April and 38.76 per cent in May.

2G and 3G lost to 5G, which has been increasing from 2.70 per cent inarch to 2.81 percent in April and 2.93 per cent in May. 3G network is fading away as it kept decreasing from 8.40 per cent in March to 8.25 per cent in April and further declined to 8.02 per cent in May.