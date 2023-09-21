Internet Service: MNOs’ Domination Threatens ISPs

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Nigeria have continued to lament over stiff domination of the Internet market by mobile network operators, complaining of losing customers. According to them, many have been forced out of business due to unrestricted access to the internet market by the MNOs.

They claim that the challenge has continued to increase, leading to loss of customers to the MNOs, who provide internet services at a lower rate. Though they had been complaining about the development, the rollout of 5G has further worsened their plight, saying the mobile operators are in intense competition with them, forcing them to struggle for survival in business.

Recent data by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) indicated that about 500,000 in Nigeria now used 5G networks, suggesting that some users of internet services have switched to 5G routers by MTN and Airtel, abandoning their previous internet service providers. By providing internet service alongside voice and other services permitted by their Universal Access Service Licence (UASL), the mobile network operators have taken up the job of the core ISPs, which are licensed to provide only internet service.

Many of them are indigenous companies. The latest ISP data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed that the core ISPs have been recording a steady decline in customers since last year. According to the data, as of June this year, 126 ISPs whose data were submitted had a total of 193,199 active customers.

This was a nine percent decline in active customers when compared with the 210,597 they recorded in the same period last year. This also means that a total of 17,398 customers, mostly enterprises, have dumped their ISPs in the last year. The ISPs’ situation is a stark contrast with the MNOs’ steady growth when it comes to internet customers.

As of June this year, the four mobile operators recorded a total of 158.9 million active Internet connections. Amid the decline in ISP customers, the MNOs added 8.2 million new internet subscriptions in the last year, representing 5% growth against 150.7 million subscriptions they had in June 2022. Among the four, the operator with the least number of Internet customers, 9mobile had 3.9 million active Internet subscriptions at the end of June.

This single MNO had multiples of what 126 ISPs had in total as customers. Spectranet, which controlled the largest number of customers among the 126 ISPs, had 103,815 active customers and accounted for 54 per cent of the total ISP customers. While all the telecom operators in Nigeria have been clamouring for an upward review of the current price regime to reflect the rising cost of doing business in Nigeria, the ISPs have been the worst hit as their customers move to the mobile service providers whose prices are still cheaper.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, admitted this during a meeting with CEOs of all telecom companies in Lagos last week, noting that the medium and small businesses in the industry, have been bearing the brunt of the high cost of doing business and the regulated low price regime in the telecom sector.

“When we met with the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy recently, he acknowledged that indeed, there is concern about the rising cost of doing business. This is an is- sue the Honourable Minister is prepared to address in the not- too-distant future,” he said.

While noting that the talks of reviewing prices to reflect the rising cost of doing business are still ongoing with the Minister, Danbatta said: “When you pronounce a price that is very regulated for your product, it should come with a margin of profit for you to recoup your investments and be able to repatriate your profit, if your company is not an indigenous company.

“We observed that recently, services are being sold below the cost of production and as such for the first time, telcos recorded losses, especially the middle ones. The smaller ones are being squeezed and their growth is being stifled by the big ones.”