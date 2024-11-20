Internet Governance: Africa Must Adopt Policies That Reflect Stakeholders’ Voices – Oyo Rep

Share

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, has called for a united approach to address the challenges of Internet governance in Africa.

Hon. Olajide made the call, while speaking at the 13th Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF), currently taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from November 20 to 22, 2024.

With the theme: “Building Our Multi-Stakeholder Digital Future for Africa,” the forum brought together policymakers, industry stakeholders, civil society and academics from across the continent to deliberate on the future of internet governance, cybersecurity and the role of digital technology in driving development.

Addressing the gathering as part of the Nigerian delegation, Hon. Olajide highlighted the need for Africa to adopt inclusive policies that reflect the voices of all stakeholders, especially marginalized communities, in shaping its digital landscape.

He said, “Building a sustainable and equitable digital future for Africa demands collaborative efforts from government, private sector actors, academics and civil society, in order to ensure a truly inclusive digital ecosystem where no one is left behind.”

While reaffirming Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa’s digital transformation, citing ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to increase broadband access, foster innovation and strengthen cybersecurity frameworks, Hon. Olajide commended the progress made so far and identified critical challenges affecting Africa’s digital space, including poor infrastructure, limited access to affordable internet and rising cyber threats.

He called for increased regional collaboration to address these issues, urging African nations to prioritize digital literacy, inclusion and security, while further stating that Nigeria’s experiences in overcoming digital challenges can serve as a model for other African nations.

“Nigeria is committed to advancing ICT development through enabling policies and investments. We have made significant progress in broadband penetration, created an ecosystem for technology-driven startups and established a robust framework for data protection and cybersecurity.”

“Africa must not only embrace technology but also ensure that its use is safe, secure, and accessible to all,” he noted.

The AfIGF featured a series of panel discussions, workshops and keynote presentations addressing key topics such as digital innovation, data privacy, artificial intelligence and bridging the digital divide.

Share

Please follow and like us: