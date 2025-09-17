Internet Fraudsters Worsening Visa Restrictions For Nigerians – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned that the rising cases of internet fraud in the country are worsening visa restrictions for Nigerians abroad.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, made his remark on Tuesday during an event organised by the Coalition of Nigerian Youth on Security and Safety Affairs on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Olukoyede, who was represented by the Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Coker Oyegunle, said fraudulent practices not only destroy the future of those involved but also tarnish Nigeria’s international image, resulting in stricter travel conditions for law-abiding citizens.

He urged young people in the South-South and across the country to channel their energy into productive ventures such as digital innovation, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and the creative industry.

Olukoyede reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to intensify sensitisation, enforcement and collaboration with communities to combat fraud and related crimes.

“The EFCC boss highlighted that internet fraud, money laundering, and economic sabotage cost Nigeria billions of naira annually, undermining national growth and depriving citizens of infrastructure, jobs, and opportunities.

“Beyond the economic damage, he pointed out that the crimes erode Nigeria’s international image and subject innocent Nigerians to stricter visa restrictions abroad.

He was quoted as saying, “Fraud is not success; it is a trap. Easy come, easy go. Many who follow the path of ‘yahoo-yahoo’ always end up losing their freedom, reputation, and future. The law is catching up with them, and digital footprints never disappear. Don’t destroy your tomorrow with shortcuts today.”