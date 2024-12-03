Internet Fraudster Shot Over Sharing Of N94m Scam Proceed In Edo

Share

Suspected internet fraudsters have shot a collaborator over a disagreement arising from the sharing of N94 million proceeds from online scams.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at Okhoro Road, Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the unidentified gunshot victim was said to have been driving in his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) along Okhoro road when the gunmen who drove in another vehicle accosted him.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity said: “The gunmen ordered him (victim) out of his car and shot him at close range.”

The witness further also described the victim as “Aza Man” – a coded phrase used to refer to an individual who provides a bank account through which fraudsters receive proceeds of crime from unsuspecting victims.

According to the witness, “the Aza Man is believed to have run into trouble after he reneged on an agreement with other members of the syndicate over the sum of #94 million that was realised in an online scam.

The source stated: “While the Aza Man was promised a certain percentage of the amount on payment, he however instead retained the entire fund to himself and refused to share with the group.”

The Edo State police command spokesman, SP. Moses Yamu who confirmed the shooting said investigation has commenced, with the aim of arresting the perpetrators.

Yamu said the victim is undergoing treatment at a medical facility.

Share

Please follow and like us: