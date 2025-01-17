Share

The Kwara State High Court presided over by Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar, has convicted and sentenced a 23-year-old man, Odeyemi Hammed Oluwaseun, to one year imprisonment for internet fraud, impersonation, and obtaining by false pretenses.

The judgment was delivered following his guilty plea to a two-count charge brought against him by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oluwaseun, a self-proclaimed spiritualist from Oyo State, defrauded his victims by posing as an American-based female spiritualist named “Lord Hill” via email and Instagram.

READ ALSO:

Using deceitful schemes, he induced his victims to send him gift cards worth $7,700, promising to use his “spiritual powers” to reconcile them with their estranged partners.

One of the charges read: “That you, Odeyemi Hammed Oluwaseun, sometime in December 2023 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Bose to send $3,200 worth of gift cards to you, with the impression that the same would be used to diabolically influence her ex-husband to return and marry her, while you pretended and represented yourself to be one Lord Hill, a female spiritualist.”

Prosecution counsel, Sesan Ola, presented evidence including Oluwaseun’s confessional statements, $1,000 recovered from him, an iPhone 15, and a 2008 Toyota Camry.

The court sentenced Oluwaseun to a six-month suspended jail term on each count and ordered the forfeiture of the recovered items to the federal government.

Justice Abdulgafar stated that the EFCC had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, emphasizing the need to deter others from engaging in internet fraud.

Share

Please follow and like us: