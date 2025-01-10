Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four Chinese nationals and 101 Nigerians for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

New Telegraph reports that the suspects were apprehended on Thursday, during a raid on a business apartment in the Gudu axis of Abuja.

The operation which is part of the EFCC’s sustained efforts to combat internet fraud and corruption in Nigeria involved a total of 67 males including the four Chinese nationals and 38 females.

READ ALSO:

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly running a hotel review scam, targeting victims and hotels across Europe and other parts of the world.

The anti-graft agency confirmed that the suspects are in custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The agency emphasized its commitment to eradicating cybercrime and holding perpetrators accountable.

The EFCC reiterated its warning to individuals and businesses to remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes while pledging to intensify its crackdown on cybercrime across the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: