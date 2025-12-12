New Telegraph

Internet: FG To Connect 23m Nigerians In Unconnected Areas

The Federal Government yesterday said efforts were underway to extend Internet connection to different Unconnected areas across the country, targeting about 25 million people.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, yesterday at the 3MTT Nigeria National Impact Summit held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu has mandated the ministry to strengthen digital infrastructures development with the deployment of 4,000 telecom infrastructures to rural areas to ensure that 23 million Nigerians in unconnected areas are connected to the Internet.

He also disclosed that the government had trained about 135,000 Nigerians within the past two years on digital economy ecosystem, with some of them having opportunities to secure well paid jobs in tech companies, while others have had opportunities to travel to China, UK and other countries for further studies.

While applauding President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the 3MTT programme and other digital technology innovation initiatives, he said within the first month of the launch of the 3MTT programme, over 1.8 million Nigerian youths signed onto the programme.

