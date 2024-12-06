Internationalboy Unveils Debut EP, Camp 101

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Chika Emenike Kalagbor, popularly known as Internationalboy, has unveiled his highly anticipated debut EP, Camp

101. This project is more than music; it is a soulful reflection of the many phases of his life, capturing raw emotions of joy, pain, grief, sadness, and thanksgiving in an extraordinary blend of sound.

Each track on Camp 101 is a piece of Internationalboy’s journey, narrating his struggles, growth, and triumphs. With his unique genre, Afrocamp, he invites listeners into a world of authenticity and innovation, offering something for everyone who appreciates good music.

“This EP is my way of thanking my fans, The Camps, for their unwavering loyalty and standing by me through the highs and lows of my journey,” Internationalboy shared. “Camp 101 is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and the beauty of growth.”

From heartfelt melodies to vibrant, dance-worthy anthems, the EP showcases Internationalboy’s versatility and marks a significant milestone in his career. As his first full project, it not only highlights his talent but also serves as a reminder of his potential to shape the future of Afrobeat.

Camp 101 is now available on all major streaming platforms. Experience the sound of a rising star as Internationalboy, under the visionary Lahor Music Worldwide, takes a bold step forward in his musical journey.

