International Women’s Day: Eight female filmmakers making significant contributions behind the scenes

The roles and contributions of female directors, producers, screenwriters, cinematographers, art directors, and production designers in Nigeria have frequently gone unrecognised. On this International Women’s Day, we are dedicated to honouring and promoting these talented women in the film industry.

Adeola Osunkojo – Director

Adeola Osunkojo is a Television and Film Director with a master’s degree in creative arts, specializing in directing, from the University of Lagos. She was also an adjunct lecturer at Pan Atlantic University. Adeola has worked as a content director for ‘Project Fame’, and ‘Big Brother Nigeria’, and has directed several MNET series, including ‘Wura’, ‘Checkout’, ‘Dust’, ‘Italo’, ‘Dust’, ‘Deeper’ and ‘Flatmates’. Known for her ability to connect with actors, she has directed Ndani TV’s ‘Game On’ and ‘Love Like This’. As a passionate storyteller focused on women’s stories, she served as the lead director for MTV Shuga Season 5, ‘Tales of Eve: Girls Only’, ‘Encounters’, and ‘Rumour Has It’ Season 1. She has worked on movies like Sebla and Peaceville.

Preye Odibo – Producer

Preye Odibo is a seasoned filmmaker who has carved a niche for herself as a television and film producer, content developer.

With over nine years of expertise in stage craft, television and film productions, Odibo who is extraordinarily talented has produced and contributed to variety of television series, she was the producer of 2,080 episodes of ‘The Johnsons’, the most popular comedy series on the Africa Magic platform, which has garnered

significant viewership and won the AMVCA Award for Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series twice. In addition to ‘The Johnsons’, she has produced 260 episodes of the critically acclaimed series ‘Wura’ on Showmax (nominated for AMVCA for Best Tv Series); the films ‘Kananni’, ‘Conversations In Transit’ and ‘Hijack 93’ as the Line Producer respectively.

Furthermore, she has produced various series for Africa Magic under her the company, Native Media, including ‘Glasshouse’, ‘Chronicles’, and ‘Italo -The Benin Project’, as Series Producer, and several other acclaimed television and film productions.

Additionally, she served as the line producer for the Pan-African film ‘Skeleton Coast’, shot in Namibia. This film features a talented ensemble cast, including Thapelo Mokoena, Ini-Dima Okojie, Tjuna Daringo, Mawuli Gavor, Damilola Adegbite, Cindy Mahlangu, and Hollywood veteran Eric Roberts.

Currently, she’s the youngest most sought-after female producer in Nollywood.

Writers Ink – Female Writing Duo

For over a decade, Temitope Bolade-Akinbode and Diche Enunwa have been at the forefront of Nollywood’s evolving storytelling landscape. As the brilliant minds behind Writers Ink, they are not only Nollywood’s first female writing duo but also award-winning screenwriters, story consultants, and industry pioneers, affectionately known as The RomCom Queens for their mastery of romance and drama.

Beyond their impressive 50+ screenwriting credits, spanning major streaming platforms and box office hits, they are passionate about mentoring and managing emerging talent, shaping the next generation of storytellers. Through

Writers Ink, they continue to redefine Nollywood’s storytelling landscape—one script, one scene, one unforgettable moment at a time.

With a commitment to excellence, mentorship, and innovation, Writers Ink continues to redefine what it means to be a screenwriter in Nollywood—one compelling story at a time.

Abisola Omolade – Production Designer

She is an AMVCA winner and alumnus of London Film School, Abisola Omolade is the brains behind the impressive set design and visuals of the recently released period film, ‘House of Gaa’ , produced and directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters. She was also the creative mind for Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’ (2018), Yemi Morafa’s ‘The Wait’ (2021), Kayode Kasum’s ‘All’s Fair In Love’ (2024), Mildred Okwo’s ‘Le Femme Anjola’ (2021), and EbonyLife’s ‘Blood Sisters’ (2022), on which she worked as art director and production designer. She is the current winner of the AMVCA Best Art Direction award for her efforts in Tolu Ajayi’s ‘Over The Bridge’.

Yolanda Okereke – Costume Designer

Yolanda Okereke is an award-winning costume designer and the co-founder of The Rani Company and Wardrobe Shack.

Yolanda had always loved fashion and started as a designer when she was studying chemical engineering. In her quest to satisfy her clients, she decided to experiment with styling, and it stuck.

In 2009, her professional career as a stylist kicked off with famous actress Monalisa Chinda and Ego crooner Djinee. Her clientele list has grown steadily since then, including Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic, Nse Ikpe-Etim, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Desmond Elliot, Zainab Balogun, Bolanle Olukanni, and many other celebrities.

She’s also gone beyond styling celebrities to styling movies, creating costumes and working as a design consultant. Over the years, Yolanda has worked in the costume unit of over 20 movies. She’s received several nominations and won awards such as the Eko Star and TV award for the Best Film and TV Costume Designer.

Uche Ikejimba – Producer

She is one of Nigeria’s foremost reality TV producers, serving as a line producer for Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija and a showrunner for its high-profile Reunion shows.

Her work on BBNaija season 8 themed All Stars, recorded over 1 billion votes during its 10-week run. She has also helmed the production of other Africa Magic reality hits like Shoot Your Shot, Come Play Naija, Husband Material and Overall Best.

As the founder of Blink Africa, Ikejimba has also made her mark in drama with hits like Unmarried, Dilemma, and AGU, Showmax’s first original legal drama, cementing her reputation as a creative force across genres.

Nora Awolowo – Director/Cinemagrapher

Nora Awolowo is a Nigerian, cinematographer, photographer, filmmaker and Visual Storyteller.

She’s a renowned creative widely acclaimed for her unique Storytelling skills that bring ideas to life and gives color and depth to otherwise bland ideas that allow people to connect with the message in a deeper, more meaningful way.

Nora started out as a creative photographer using mobile phones to capture beautiful portraits. Over the years, Nora has grown and built her brand as a reputable filmmaker and Visual Storyteller.

The short films and documentaries produced by Nora and her team at Rixel Studios have been screened at international film festivals like the Paris Film Festival, Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, Istanbul Film Festival, Las Vegas Film Festival and other international screenings.

Nora has worked on several high-profile projects with reputable brands like Netflix, FIFA, Tecno, Sterling Bank, Zero Degrees, GitHub, and other topnotch organizations.

Uche Odoh – Director

Uche Odoh, is a film director and photographer with an unwavering passion for bringing stories to life through the lens. My journey embarked upon an unconventional path, initially rooted in Agronomy and a past career in modeling. However, the allure of storytelling proved too compelling to ignore.

In 2011, a scholarship from DelYork Creative Academy became the catalyst for her exploration into the world of creativity. Vancouver Film School beckoned in 2015, where she earned an Associate degree in Film Production. Her quest for knowledge reached its pinnacle in 2023 with her attainment of a Master of Arts in Film & TV Production from the distinguished MetFilm School.

The year 2019 marked a significant milestone with the release of her directorial debut, ‘Life As It Is’, a web series that garnered acclaim with over a million views on YouTube and a nomination for Best TV Series at the 2020 AMVCA’s.

In 2021, she ventured into the realm of feature films with ‘Hell Ride’, a project that has since graced over five film festivals. Notably, it clinched the awards for Best Picture at Zuma Film Festival Abuja 2021 and Best First Feature at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival Canada.

