International Tourism Fair, FITUR, Opens January 24

… As Nigeria Misses Out of First Global Tourism Event for 2024

All is set for the first global gathering of the tourism world as International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2024, which is known as the Madrid International Tourism Trade Fair, opens January 24, spanning January 28 at its traditional home, IFEMA Madrid, Spain. Over 150 countries, including the Unit- ed Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), which is headquartered in Madrid, alongside other international bodies, national tourism boards and different stakeholders are expected to participate at the five days event, which is regarded by the tourism world as the opener of global tourism calendar year. While there is excitement in the global tourism space especially among participating nations, which are already gearing up for the tourism fiesta, in Nigeria, the opposite is the case.

This is as the tourism scene is greeted with deafening silence, with the newly created Ministry of Tourism oblivious of the global event, as signals from the ministry indicate that the Permanent Secretary, Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Nkadi Ngige, who is calling the shot and her team are clueless about the event. For many of the watchers of developments in the Nigerian tourism space, this deafening silence is expected as Nigeria government in over one decade has unceremoniously absented itself from all internationally marketing channels for tourism. The hope of Nigeria attending the event this year was somehow rekindled last year when the new Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, publicly declared that her agenda was to put Nigeria back on the global tourism map and ensure that tourism is made a money spinner for the country, a major foreign currency earning source as it is the case with tourism minded countries.

However, this avowed commitment of hers is yet to take off in the Nigerian tourism space due to her absence from the scene as she unfortunately took ill shortly after assuming office, a situation which has taken her off the public space since then to date. What is, however, worrisome, is the fact that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ngige, who also doubles as the Permanent Secretary for the newly created Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, and her team, including the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Folarin Coker, who as a matter of fact, ought to lead the charge in the absence of the minister, have all gone to bed, making the tourism sector’s ship rudderless.

FITUR 2024, which is in its 44th edition, will officially open on Wednesday January 24 to a massive crowd of tourism operators from both the public and private sectors, who will be witnessing the first gathering of the shakers and movers of tourism for the New Year. The yearly event is expected to provide opportunity for the sector’s stakeholders to come together and discuss key priority areas for the New Year. The figures for the 44th edition show the industry’s weight over the past year, making FITUR the world’s leading trade fair in terms of the number of participants and visitors. Ecuador is participating as FITUR 2024 Partner Country in a record-breaking year that is bringing together a total of 9,000 participating comwhich in terms of revenue for Madrid represents over €430 million.

Also expected in attendance with be an estimated 150,000 professional visitors between Wednesday to Friday and 100,000 general public attendees over the weekend. All these figures will translate into an important economic injection for Madrid. With these excellent figures, FITUR maintains its solid business orientation, with three days exclusively for professionals, and its additional outreach to travellers at the weekend, when it opens its doors to the general public. Among the new features of 2024 is the special participation of Ecuador as FITUR Partner Country, with a major display at the Fair, as well as the presence of Sustainability as a transversal axis of the entire tourism offer and the sections of the fair.