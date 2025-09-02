International Routes Power Global Aviation Growth, Says IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has reported a solid rise in global passenger traffic for July 2025, with total demand climbing 4 per cent compared to the same month last year. Capacity grew by 4.4 per cent, while the average load factor across all airlines stood at 85.5 per cent, slightly lower than the previous year.

International travel was the main driver of growth, expanding by 5.3 per cent year-on-year, with all regions recording positive results. Domestic markets grew at a slower pace, rising by 1.9 per cent, though Brazil and China stood out for their robust performances.

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, said the numbers reflect a strong northern summer season, noting that the momentum of demand is carrying into the latter part of the year. He said: “Momentum has grown over the peak season with July demand reaching four per cent growth. That trend is particularly evident for international travel, which strengthened from 3.9% growth in June to 5.3% in July”.

He added that airlines were now well-positioned to benefit from market resilience, with flight volumes in September already showing a two per cent year-on-year increase after months of slowing growth. A regional breakdown shows Asia-Pacific carriers leading with an 8.7 per cent surge in international demand, while Latin American airlines followed closely with a 9.3 per cent rise, driven by strong intra-regional traffic.

European airlines grew by four per cent, and Middle Eastern carriers rebounded with a 5.3 per cent increase after disruptions earlier in the year. North American carriers posted more modest growth of 2.4 per cent, while African airlines saw a 2.8 per cent improvement, supported by stronger traffic on Africa–Asia routes.

On the domestic front, Brazil continued to stand out with nearly double-digit growth of 9.4 per cent. Japan achieved a record July load factor of 81.4 per cent, the highest since the year 2000. The United States, still the world’s largest domestic market, grew 1.5 per cent.