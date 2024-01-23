International Payments: FG spends $3.07bn on external debt service

The nation spent a total of $3.07 billion on external debt servicing for the better part of last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown. New Telegraph’s analysis of the apex bank’s data on international payments for the first 10 months of 2023 indicates that the government spent $112.35 million on external debt servicing in January; $288.54 million in February; $400.47 million in March; $92.85 million for the month of April; $221.05 million in May; $54.36 million for the month of June; $641.69 million in July; $309.96 million in August; $439.06 million in September and $509.73 million in October. This means that the country spent a total $3.07 billion on foreign debt service in the 10-month period, which is $850.42 million or 38.31 per cent higher than the $2.22 billion it spent in the corresponding period of 2022.

According to data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) in December, Nigeria’s total Government, the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory, amounted to $114.35 billion as of 30 September. It also indicated that the nation’s external debt, dropped from $43.16 billion in June to $41.59 billion in September and that there was an increase of N1.80 trillion in domestic debt. The DMO attributed the reduction in external debt to the redemption of a $500 million Eurobond and the payment of $413.859 million as the first principal repayment of the $3.4 billion loan secured from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020 during COVID-19. “The servicing of these debts, in addition to other debts, are clear demonstrations of the FGN’s commitment to honouring its debt obligations,” the DMO said. Still, analysts note that the FG’s borrowing to finance the budget deficit, the depreciation of the naira and interest rate hikes are worsening the country’s debt burden. For instance, in a report released last week, analysts at FBNQuest Research warned that volatility in the naira exchange rate poses significant risks to the country’s external debt obligations.

The analysts, who were reacting to the DMO’s latest data on Nigeria’s total external debt service payments, said: “An escalation of the external debt service burden in local currency terms, driven by the downward pressure on the naira exchange rate, pose a potential threat to the nation’s fiscal robustness and economic stability.” They further stated: “The debt service burden is not light, given the FGN’s constrained fiscal space, characterised by the prevailing low oil production of around 1.3 million barrels per day (excluding condensates) compared with historical levels of over 1.7 million barrels per day (mb/d), and, at times, surpassing 2mb/d. Additionally, the volatility in the naira exchange rate poses substantial risks to the country’s external debt obligations. “The sharp y/y rise in total debt service costs is due to the redemption of the $500 million Jul ’23 Eurobond, and principal repayments of $269 million to multilateral and bilateral lenders.” The analysts, however, noted that the external debt service cost will likely remain in single digits because concessional loans from multilateral and bilateral lenders comprise around 63 per cent of the total external debt stock.