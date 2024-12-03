International Literacy Day: UNILAG Department Impacts Lagos Community

Share

For the residents of Iwaya community in Yaba, Lagos, the 2024 International Literacy Day will not be forgotten in hurry as the Department of Adult Education, University of Lagos (UNILAG) took its outreach programmes to impact the people in the community.

To mark this year’s International Literacy Day, the Department’s impactful outreach event was taken to the palace of the Olu of Iwaya-Yaba Kingdom, Oba Suleiman Owolabi Ogun-Oloko, the Ade Ori Okin II.

The goal of the outreach, according to the Literacy Coordinator of the UNILAG Department of Adult Education, Prof Blessing Anyikwa, is to take the gospel of literacy and oral hygiene to an underserved community near the university.

The theme of this year’s edition of literacy day: “Peace, Language, and Health Literacy: Bridging Communication for Well-Being,” focused on engaging and educating local residents of the Iwaya community on the importance of literacy, health and well-being.

The event, which was hosted by the monarch, was organised under the historic collaboration of UNILAG, Iwaya-Yaba Kingdom, Lagos State Agency for Mass Education (SAME), and the Nigerian Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS). While declaring open the event, Prof Anyikwa, however, highlighted the purpose of the celebration and explained why this year’s outreach was held in the community.

While re-emphasising the department’s commitment to serving the underserved population, particularly those who are often unable to read or write, she pointed out that “bringing this celebration to the Iwaya-Yaba Kingdom is a part of our mission to reach those who lack access to literacy and educational opportunities.”

Members of the community at the outreach include market men and women, vendors, meat sellers, barbers, truck pushers, among others who are across all age groups, and as for these groups of participants, literacy could be a path to new opportunities and empowerment.

“For this reason, the constant message throughout the event reverberated around abundance and availability of free learning resources for interested members of the community to access educational opportunities towards improving their literacy levels.

“Some of the opportunities lie within the literacy programmes facilitated by the department, faculty and university; as well as different literacy centres and activities by SAME and NOGALSS,” Prof Anyikwa said.

In his remarks, the monarch, Oba Suleiman Ogun-Oloko, expressed gratitude to the university and other collaborators for bringing such an experience to members of his community, stating further that the Iwaya-Yaba community is open for all forms of growth.

Share

Please follow and like us: