International Friendly: We were unlucky against Nigeria –Ghana coach

The newly appointed coach of Ghana Black Stars, Otto Addo, has said they were unlucky against the Super Eagles. The Black Stars suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in an international friendly game played in Marrakech, Morocco on Friday. Addo said they controlled the game better than Nigeria but were just unlucky to have lost the game. “I don’t like to look too much at the negative because we lost but I think we’re a bit unlucky in the way we conceded the first goal,” he said.

“The ball just hit the hand but like I said we were unlucky. “First half they had better chances but in the second half we did well and if you want to come to the positive signs the things we did in the second half with 10 men were good. We controlled them, we were a little bit unlucky with the finishing. “I think what killed us was their second goal because we were close to equalizing but in all, a draw would have been deserved but like I said we lost and we have to improve and move on.”