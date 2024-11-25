International Friendly: Madugu Invites Nnadozie, Ohale, Plumptre, 17 Others For France

Share

Super Falcons Head Coach, Justine Madugu has called up CAF Awards nominee, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Osinachi Ohale and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Christy Ucheibe and Jennifer Echegini, and forwards Gift Monday and Rinsola Babajide among a list of 20 players for Saturday’s international friendly match against the Les Bleues of France.

US-based defender Michelle Alozie, Turkey-based Oluwatosin Demehin, midfielder Adoo Yina and forwards Mercy Omokwo and Ifeoma Onumonu are also invited to the encounter scheduled for the Stade Raymond Kopa in the city of Angers, with kick-off set for 9.30pm France time.

Midfield lubricator Toni Payne, now with Everton Ladies in England, as well as Rofiat Imuran and Shukurat Oladipo – who both starred for the Falconets at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia in September – will also fly to France for the big match.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who is also a CAF Awards nominee, is out as a result of injury.

