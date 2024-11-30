International Friendly: Big Battle in Angers as Falcons Confront France

Share

All eyes will be on the Sta- de Raymond Kopa in An- gers on Saturday night as Nigeria’s Super Falcons face off against France in a highly anticipated international friendly. The stadium, which has a capacity of 18,000 and is home to Ligue 1 side Angers SCO, boasts a century of history.

Opened in 1912 and recently renovated seven years ago, it serves as a fitting venue for this high-stakes clash. Under the guidance of Coach Justin Madugu, the Super Falcons are eager to test their skills against the formidable French side. However, their preparations have not been without challenges.

Madugu faces the difficult task of reshuffling his defence following an injury to dependable centre-back Oluwatosin Demehin, who plays in Turkey. The last encounter between these two teams remains memorable. Nearly five and a half years ago, the Super Falcons faced France at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. In that match, the hosts narrowly de- feated the Falcons 1-0, thanks to a twice-taken penalty by Wendie Renard with just 11 minutes remaining.

Despite the loss, Nigeria advanced to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams, while France topped their group with a perfect record. For Saturday’s match, Madugu must decide on the part- ner for veteran Osinachi Oha- le in the heart of the defence. England-based Rofiat Imuran and homegrown Sikiratu Isah are strong contenders, while Shukurat Oladipo could also take on her familiar role as a centre-back. Michelle Alozie and Ashley Plumptre, making her return to the squad, are expected to occupy the wingback positions. In midfield, Madugu has a wealth of options. Portu- gal-based Christy Ucheibe, England-based Toni Payne, and France-based Jennifer Echegini—who was Nigeria’s only scorer at the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament this summer-bring valuable international experience. They will be joined by the talented home-based duo of Adoo Yina and Josephine Mathias. The absence of Captain Ra- sheedat Ajibade due to injury is a significant setback, compel- ling Nigeria to find other sourc- es of inspiration for the attack.

