International Football Scout Ojo Sees Good Prospects In NDSF

Paul Ojo Omamomo, one of Nigeria’s foremost international football scout is looking forward to discovering the country’s next football stars at the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) which will commence on today in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Ojo, who has had the privilege of scouting and transferring players outside of Nigeria, is a member of the NDSF Scouting and Mentorship committee and is reputed to have facilitated the transfer of over 200 Nigerian players to various leagues globally.

“With over a decade of experience in scouting and player transfers across various leagues and countries, I have developed extensive expertise in identifying and nurturing football talent.

“My in-depth knowledge of football in Nigeria, coupled with a vast network within local and international football communities, makes it very easy to achieve an all-around success in the forthcoming festival,” Ojo promised.

Godwin Enakhena, the chairman of the NDSF Scouting and Mentorship committee, is elated to have an experienced hand in the person of Paul Ojo Omamomo in the committee.

The committee will be assisted to unearth new football talents by the NDSF Ambassadors, made up of former footballers like Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba and Emmanuel Amuneke, all former Africa Player of the Year winners.

“The presence of Paul, Kanu, Ikpeba, Amuneke and that of other exinternationals in the Scouting and Mentorship committee will help us achieve the major objectives of this festival, which is to discover, harness, expose and give a platform to pursue a career at the top”, Enakhena stated.

