International Commercial, Agro-tourism Investment Conference And Awards 2025 Holds September 26

Organsiers of the annual Inter-national Commercial and Agro-Tourism Investment Conference and Awards 2025, have revealed the date for this year’s event, scheduled to hold on September 26, 2025, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Speaking on the event, which is in its seventh year, Solomon Uwakwe, who is an Executive Director of De Tourism World International, organisers of the conference and award gathering, noted that it is dedicated to the promotion of sustainable tourism, hospitality and infrastructural development, through training and conferences in over 14 years.

‘‘True to our commitment, we are pleased to invite all tourism and socio-economic development enthusiasts especially to our seventh networking and highly educating commercial/agro-tourism conference,’’ said Uwakwe.

The theme for this year’s event, according to him is; Tourism: A viable tool for unlocking socio-economic growth, community prosperity and inclusive opportunities. The conference, which is part of activities marking the World Tourism Day celebration on September 27, 2025, he disclosed will feature discussions on socio-economic growth, and commercial/agro-tourism business activities.

Other areas of focus include: Micro-tourism investment opportunities, community development/welfare, skill acquisition training, health/stress management, security as aid to tourism, hospitality business analysis and awards presentation.

The listed speakers for the one-day event include: Professor Wasiu Babalola, Prof. (Mrs) Blessing Enemuo, Dr Supriya Sharma, Dr Annika Sorrensen, Dr Azubuike M. A., Elke Dens and Elsie Oji. The gathering is open to all tourism operators, stakeholders, investors, researchers and scholars, government officials and students among others.